It’s every man’s dream to tell their parents they can retire after making it big and that’s exactly what Quentin Johnston did last week when the Los Angeles Chargers took him 21st overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Just take a look at this heartwarming moment where the wide receiver informed his mom she could hand in her two weeks and retire. Chills.

Via Ari Meirov:

These videos will never not be awesome: Quentin Johnston told his mom she can retire after the #Chargers drafted him with pick No. 21 in the NFL Draft. "I don't want you working another day." (🎥 @NFL)pic.twitter.com/0nUtxoactP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 3, 2023

That’s just awesome. As you can see, Johnston had a special moment with Chargers head coach Brandon Staley as well prior to the selection. Los Angeles was always a fan of the former TCU star ever since the NFL Combine, where he shined.

This was definitely a fantastic pick for the Chargers, who add some youth to the WR room. Quentin Johnston is a legitimate threat downfield and although he doesn’t have lightning-quick speed, he’s a solid route runner and has great hands.

The Chargers also drafted two of his Horned Frogs teammates in WR Derius Davis and QB Max Duggan. Davis ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the Combine and certainly adds speed out wide for the franchise, while Duggan can definitely turn into a reliable backup for Justin Herbert.

As for Johnston’s mother, I’m sure she’ll be living in a new home soon enough. After all, the pass-catcher gets a four-year, $14.1 million contract to begin his NFL career, plus a $7.3 million signing bonus. She should be living the high life while her son lives out his dream and hopefully, develops into a reliable target for Herbert with time.