Los Angeles Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston dropped a costly pass against the Green Bay Packers and was roasted because of it.

The Los Angeles Chargers are now 4-6 on the season after a heartbreaking loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 11. Rookie wideout Quentin Johnston dropped a crucial pass that would've put his squad in field goal range as they ultimately lost by three points. As you can imagine, X (formerly Twitter) absolutely roasted Johnston for his costly mistake.

A pretty much perfect throw from Justin Herbert that Johnston botched:

Quentin Johnston also dropped another costly pass earlier in the game, but this one was by far the worst. If he had reeled it in, the former TCU standout may have even scored a touchdown. Needless to say, he won't be sleeping too well tonight.

The Chargers are in serious danger of missing the playoffs altogether now. They're at the bottom of the AFC West for the time being and face an uphill battle to even get back into contention. Another disappointing year for a franchise with much higher expectations.

Johnston had just two catches on six targets vs Green Bay for only 21 yards. He hasn't been involved a lot in the offense and we can see why. Despite being physically gifted, the 22-year-old has yet to show he can consistently catch passes at the NFL level.

Overall, the Los Angeles offense has looked pretty solid but their defense is atrocious, allowing the most yards per game in the entire NFL. While there are several reasons they probably won't make the playoffs, Quention Johnston will surely feel like this latest defeat is on him.