The Chargers will look to get back to their winning ways against another NFC North team, the Packers, this coming Sunday.

The Los Angeles Chargers are 4-5 on the season coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the Detroit Lions at home. As has been the case in many other stadiums, Detroit Lions fans took over sections of SoFi Field this past Sunday, sending a bold and unenjoyable message to Chargers fans everywhere to step their game up.

The Chargers got an honest take on star receiver Keenan Allen's shoulder injury ahead of Sunday's matchup at Lambeau Field. A noteworthy Chargers defender admitted his team is making the same mistakes each week.

For these and other reasons it may seem smart to predict a Packers home victory on Sunday. The Chargers are three-point favorites heading into the game against the 3-6 Pack.

Here are some bold predictions on Sunday's game.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Austin Ekeler Will Rush For 100 Yards

The Chargers' star running back will shred a pedestrian Green Bay defense on the road with quickness, power and balanced running through the hole.

Ekeler will also catch at least four passes for 35 yards or more making him a must-play in PPR (points per reception) fantasy leagues in Week 11.

The Chargers are the superior team to the Packers and should win as long as they take care of the football. Expect a ball control type of offense as Ekeler, Herbert and the rest of the ‘Bolts look for big plays in a patient and efficient effort on the road.

The Chargers Will Cover the Spread

Green Bay is a historically tough home team, but this year is a different story with Aaron Rodgers off rehabbing his ACL injury on the East Coast and Jordan Love at the controls of their offense.

Lambeau Field used to be a tough place to play. Without a winning team to cheer for, things could get ugly in a hurry this weekend.

Expect big plays galore from the offense and the defense as the Chargers steamroll to an easy victory. This line should be at least three or four points higher but isn't because of the Packers' reputation as a daunting home team.

Justin Herbert Won't Throw an Interception

Herbert will right the ship this weekend by taking care of the football on the road.

With Allen reeling, expect the former Oregon Ducks signal caller to take his time directing the flow of traffic in practice this week in preparation for smooth sailing on Sunday in Green Bay.

Quentin Johnston Has His Coming Out Party

The TCU rookie scored a touchdown last week with limited catches and action against a superb Lions team and secondary.

The rookie is a strong, balanced and intelligent playmaker who has the explosive skills to take it to the distance even on short passes. Expect the Chargers and Herbert to get him more involved in practice in preparation for what could be his biggest game in a Chargers uniform against the Packers.

Jalen Guyton also had a touchdown vs. Detroit and has been picked as a potential star going forward for Coach Brandon Staley's team.

Considering Staley's history as a solid possession receiver in the NFL, now is the time to buy in on Johnston and Guyton becoming the extra support that Ekeler, Herbert and Allen need in this offense.

The aforementioned trio has carried the Chargers for years, now it's time for Guyton and Johnston to step up. Expect a combined 140 yards or more and a touchdown or two between the two wideouts this weekend in Green Bay.