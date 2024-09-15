On Sunday afternoon, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers took the field on the East Coast vs Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. The Chargers got off to a strong start last week by knocking off the Las Vegas Raiders, and Herbert's squad continued that momentum into Sunday afternoon on the road.

Just a few minutes into the game during the Chargers' first drive, Herbert hit second year wide receiver Quentin Johnston in the end zone for the very first touchdown of his career, after having beat Jaycee Horn who was in coverage for the Panthers.

The good folks over on X, formerly known as Twitter, had a field day with the big play.

“Look mom, Quentin Johnston actually caught it,” wrote one user.

“You know it’s bad when you’re letting Quentin Johnston score on you,” added another, referencing both Johnston's struggles so far this year as well as the Panthers' total ineptitude as an organization.

Indeed, Johnston didn't necessarily get off to a scintillating start to his NFL career a season ago, not recording any touchdown passes on his rookie campaign and also having several backbreaking drops throughout the year, which went a long way in keeping Herbert and the offense from capitalizing on their playoff performance from the year before.

It was a far cry from Johnston's playing days at TCU, where he skyrocketed up draft boards in his final season and helped lead the Horned Frogs all the way to the national championship game in 2022-23.

In any case, if Sunday's game is any indication, Johnston seems to finally be putting some things together at the NLF level. Or maybe the Carolina Panthers are just that bad.

Los Angeles will next take the field next week, once again on the road, this time vs the Pittsburgh Steelers.