The Los Angeles Chargers may have some help in their wide receiver room against the Carolina Panthers, as Josh Palmer could suit up despite his knee injury.

“Chargers WR Josh Palmer, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a knee injury, is tracking to play vs. the Panthers, per source,” ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted.

Palmer was limited in practice throughout the week, and there was a major question on if he'll be available in Week 2. If he does play, he'll look to bounce back after only having two catches for 15 yards. Palmer was ejected in the fourth quarter of Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders after getting into a fight with Jack Jones.

Luckily for Palmer, he won't be facing any discipline for the fight.

Josh Palmer looking to get on track against the Panthers

If Josh Palmer plays against the Carolina Panthers, he could have a bigger day than he did in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The New Orleans Saints were able to take advantage of the Panthers in the passing game in Week 1, and the Chargers can do the same thing if they get going early in the game.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert only finished with 144 passing yards in Week 1, with his top receiver being Ladd McConkey, with five receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown. Herbert spread the wealth between most of his receivers during the game, and there's a chance that he might go back to that game plan against the Panthers.

If Herbert can get his receivers going early, it could be a successful day for their offense, and they'll have a good opportunity to get another win. The Panthers will most likely come out with more urgency after their loss against the Saints, so they'll look to start the game strong on both sides of the ball.