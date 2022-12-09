By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins may be preparing to take on a Los Angeles Chargers defense missing its leader in Derwin James.

Several key Chargers defenders were unable to take the practice field this week. This list includes Derwin James.

Via ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry:

“Chargers defense could be up against it on Sunday: S Derwin James, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day and CB Bryce Callahan have not practiced this week due to injuries and aren’t on the field today.”

Along with Derwin James, Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and cornerback Bryce Callahan have both been sidelined all week.

If Derwin James is unable to take the field on Sunday night, this Chargers defense will be put to the test. The Dolphins wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have both looked elite this season.

Hill himself has put together arguably the best campaign on any wide receiver this season. Heading into Week 14, he has recorded 96 receptions for 1,379 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 129 total targets. He is currently the league leader in both receptions and receiving yards.

Next to Hill, in his second NFL season, Waddle has once again put together a strong body of work. He has recorded 57 receptions for 972 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Along with being fifth in the NFL in receiving yards, Waddle is sixth in yards per reception with 17.1.

With Derwin James on the field, the Chargers defense has a solidified safety blanket. Since entering the NFL in 2018, he has become one of the league’s most dominant safeties. If he can’t take the field, the rest of the defense will need to step up.