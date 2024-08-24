Members of the Los Angeles Chargers' roster, as well as some of the team staff, was trapped for a period of time inside an elevator of the team hotel in Dallas Friday evening. The team is in town for a preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the last game before the regular season kicks off in a little over two weeks. Luckily, Dallas Fire and Rescue were able to save the stranded Chargers personnel, according to a press release from the team on X, formerly Twitter.

It certainly was an unexpected surprise for those members of the Chargers organization. The team is preparing for the first season of the Jim Harbaugh/ Joe Hortiz era, as they look to get back on track and be a perennial postseason contender. Even though being stuck in an elevator likely wasn't in the cards of any of the stranded personnel, but the most important thing is that they were rescued in a timely manner and are safe as the team looks to win their final preseason game against the Cowboys on Saturday.

Los Angeles Chargers look to start 2024 season strong

While it is unknown which players and staffers were caught in the elevator, the focus for the Chargers must now move to Saturday's matchup against the Cowboys. Even though it's a preseason game, it is still an important one in the eyes of the organization. Figuring out which players can be contributors to the squad, as well as useful depth pieces, is important for Hortiz, Harbaugh and the coaching staff.

Although the majority, if not all, of the starters will not play Saturday. Quarterbacks Easton Stick and Luis Perez will vie to see who the backup will be to starting signal caller Justin Herbert. The franchise field general has missed the majority of training camp and the preseason due to injury but should be back in time for week one. After Friday's elevator incident, a win over the Cowboys would be a welcome reprieve for the Chargers. Plus, it would be a nice launching point for what the team hopes will be a strong inaugural season under the tandem of Harbaugh and Hortiz.