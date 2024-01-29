It looks like the Chargers have found their new GM!

The Los Angeles Chargers are not yet done making changes on its management after the hiring of Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach. Now, they seem to have their eyes on their replacement for former general manager Tom Telesco.

According to the latest reports, the Chargers are eyeing Baltimore Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz to be their general manager, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The two sides are said to be working out the finer details of their deal.

“Sources: The Chargers are targeting Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz as their new GM. He’ll pair with new coach Jim Harbaugh, once they work out final details,” Rapoport wrote.

Now it's definitely an interesting choice for the Chargers, especially since the Ravens' head coach is Jim Harbaugh–the brother of Jim Harbaugh. Sure enough, the connection and link is there, and it's something that will be talked upon once the deal is finalized.

Joe Hortiz had worked for the Ravens since 1998, starting as a scout before being promoted through the years. He served as the team's director of college scouting for 10 years before becoming their Director of Player Personnel in 2019. He oversaw Baltimore's pro and scouting departments.

It will be intriguing to see how Hortiz and Harbaugh will work together as they try to put the Chargers in a good position to succeed. It's definitely great to see LA address their front office issues, though, especially with the offseason and free agency officially coming soon.