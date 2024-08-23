Jim Harbaugh's first year back in the league is marred with a lot of encounters with the injury bug. The Los Angeles Chargers have had to create tough recovery programs for RaShawn Slater, Derwin James, Justin Herbert, and Joey Bosa among others. There is no guarantee that any of these men are likely going to be ready come Week 1. However, one of them has taken crucial steps in getting back on track in the NFL Preseason.

Joey Bosa is now back in Chargers practice, per Kris Rhim of ESPN. However, there is a catch. The edge rusher is not yet a full participant in the Jim Harbaugh-led drills. Instead, he is working with a trainer on the sidelines. This is possibly because he is not yet at a full 100% when it comes to his injury recovery. It also means that the chances of his return to the field by the last game of the NFL Preseason or Week 1 have just gotten very slim.

On the bright side, the Chargers faithful can have some peace of mind. Most of the people outside Harbaugh's system have not heard from Bosa since he fled their joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. There was a lot of concern from the faithful but those three weeks of worrying have now come to a rest.

Jim Harbaugh's expectations of the injured Chargers

With Justin Herbert and Joey Bosa coming back to practice, there are still lingering questions in the minds of most Chargers fans. The most prominent of which has to be: ‘Will any of our stars be out during Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders?' Well, Coach Harbaugh seems to have an answer. He expects both Derwin James and Bosa to be able to play in their first game of regular season action. The head honcho also added that he has no clear update yet about the two but the expectation still remains.

For Herbert, it looks like the Chargers are ready to have him playing quite soon. With Harbaugh's latest statement, it sounds like their star signal-caller could be playing in their final NFL Preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

“It was great. I thought I heard music. The voice of angels, maybe. I was excited, I think his teammates were excited too. I don't know if they heard the angels singing like I did.” Good. Really good. Great with a capital G. No drop-off. Pinpoint accuracy. Looked really good,” he declared.

Will the injury bug stop biting the Chargers soon?