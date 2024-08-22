Head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers continue to churn the team's roster through training camp and into the preseason in search of answers at the tight end position. Their latest roster move was to sign tight end Isaac Rex, a 26-year-old rookie out of Brigham Young who began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions in May, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston. After a redshirt freshman year, he played 49 games over four seasons with 112 catches for 1,385 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Known for his height (6'5″) and comparable wingspan (78.5″), Rex can make for a big target over the middle and provide some upside as an in-line blocker development.

In a corresponding move to make room on the preseason roster, the Chargers released defensive lineman Micheal Mason, another undrafted free agent who played collegiately at Coastal Carolina and finished the 2023 season with 67 tackles, 10.5 TFL and seven sacks.

Jim Harbaugh's preseason overhaul of the Chargers

With days left in the preseason, the Chargers still lack firepower in their tight end depth chart. Seven-year pros Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst will function as the team's 1A and 1B at the position. Neither will be expected to light up the box scores or star on anyone's fantasy football teams.

Behind them, the team is still auditioning their options. Donald Parham Jr. flirted with a larger role when filling in for the injured Gerald Everett over the years. But he's being challenged by Stone Smartt, a reserve tight end who initially joined the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

By signing Teair Tart a week ago, the Chargers were likely comfortable moving on from Mason. Tart, released by the Miami Dolphins, is a capable, big-bodied backup nose tackle entering his fifth season.

While Harbaugh continues to nibble around the edges of the team, many toss-up position battles have yet to be resolved, as Alex Katson of the Chargers Wire highlighted. Los Angeles has yet to name their backup quarterback behind Justin Herbert. The incumbent Easton Stick is being challenged by Luis Perez, a 30-year-old journeyman who first entered the league in 2018. Both Stick and Perez were given more playing time with Justin Herbert held out due to a foot injury that kept him in a walking boot.

The most noteworthy position battle is between Joshua Palmer and Ladd McConkey, who each compete to be the Chargers' No. 1 receiver. Both players have been going back and forth all through Chargers training camp until now.

“McConkey was building with Justin Herbert before the franchise quarterback went down with a plantar fasciitis injury. But Palmer has also been a solid receiver in game action before and continued that momentum with a strong camp before missing time with his own injury … And while Herbert’s comfort level may change the dynamics, a strong performance from one of the two of the receivers could begin to clear up the hierarchy at the top of the depth chart,” Katson concluded.

Given Palmer's experience, it makes sense that he will be the starter alongside D.J. Chark, with McConkey being the better fit in the slot. The problem is how infrequently the Chargers will use three-WR sets under Jim Harbaugh. A rotation between the team's top receivers may make more sense to start the season.