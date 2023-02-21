Led by Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers 2022 campaign fell short of expectations. Following a 10-7 record and a second-place finish in the AFC West, they ultimately fell in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Now looking ahead to the Chargers offseason, this team could set out to make some major changes. While Brandon Staley will return as Head Coach, this team will have a new offensive coordinator. This comes with the hiring of former Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore.

With the hiring of Moore, Herbert and the Chargers offense will be expected to take another step. But if they hope to put together a better campaign in 2023, they could look to make even more changes.

Here are four bold predictions for the Chargers 2023 off-season.

4. Keenan Allen and the Chargers part ways

During his 10 seasons with the Chargers, veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen has been a key contributor to the offense. Over 126 regular season games, he has recorded 796 receptions for 9,287 receiving yards and 52 touchdowns. But based on his play in 2022, the Chargers could finally look to move on from their go-to pass catcher.

Injuries impacted Allen heavily in 2022. Over 10 games, he recorded 66 receptions for 752 receiving yards and four touchdowns. But his inability to stay on the field at times directly impacted the Chargers offense.

Upon the start of the 2023 season, Allen will be 31 years old. And if the Chargers look to move on, they could open up nearly $15 million in cap space.

For a team that is looking to maximize their young quarterback, they could look to be active in free agency. With an extra $15 million to spend, they could add several weapons to this offense.

Allen is a fan favorite and has been a staple of this Chargers team. While he is still productive, the team could very well decide to move on.

3. The Chargers add a WR in the draft

Even if the Chargers do look to move on from Allen, adding pass catchers to the roster will be a priority. While Mike Williams will be back as the WR1, there is a lack of firepower outside of him. Josh Palmer played well when called upon, but the team could use another playmaker at the position.

With the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the front office could have their pick of talented pass catchers. This includes wide receivers such as Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt. With Herbert leading the offense, the Chargers will look for wide receivers who can stretch the field. But of these young prospects could do just that.

2. Tight End depth is added

The tight end position could also be a point of emphasis for this Chargers offense. While Gerald Everett will still be on the roster in 2023, he likely won’t be enough for the team to not add to the position.

Last season, Everett took the field in 16 games. In total, he recorded 58 receptions for 555 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. But when looking past him, there was a lack of production. While appearing in all 17 games, Tre’ McKitty hauled in just 10 receptions for 72 receiving yards.

If the Chargers add proven depth to the position, they could look through either the draft or free agency. Veteran tight ends such as Robert Tonyan or Hayden Hurst could all be interesting options. And with the arrival of either player, the Charger’s offense would have two tights who can make plays through the air.

In the draft, this year’s tight-end class is full of potential stars at the position. Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Utah’s Dalton Kindcaid could both be elite playmakers from day one. With either their first or second-round pick, this position could be addressed in a big way.

1. Justin Herbert receives a major extension

Since being taken with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Justin Herbert has become the face of the Chargers franchise.

Over 49 career games, he has posted a starting record of 25-24. While they haven’t found the postseason success that they are looking for, Herbert has been elite. Through the air, he has thrown for 14,089 yards, 94 touchdowns, and 35 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 683 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Herbert has been a big play machine for the Chargers, specifically with the deep ball. He has all the makings of a superstar and could very well lead this team to a Super Bowl. Now in the coming weeks, he could soon have a contract that reflects this.

With Herbert just now entering the fourth season of his rookie deal, a deal doesn’t have to come in the offseason. Following this season, the Chargers could pick up his fifth-year option and he would be locked in until 2024. But if he continues to make strides on the field, each season that the front office waits will only end up costing them more money.

Based on what he has already shown, when Herbert agrees to a new deal, he will be among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. If the Chargers are smart, this could happen before the start of next season.