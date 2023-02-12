Keenan Allen is one of the most highly skilled receivers in the NFL, and he has figured prominently in the Los Angeles Chargers offense for the last 10 years.

Allen was limited to 10 games in 2022 because of injuries but he contributed 66 receptions for 752 yards with 4 touchdowns. However, he had been one of the most consistent and dangerous receivers in the previous 5 seasons, going over the century mark in receptions in 4 of those years.

Allen is a brilliant route runner and he combines that ability with dependable hands. He has been a major asset for quarterback Justin Herbert.

However, the Chargers must get their quarterback under contract for 2023 and beyond, and he will eat up a key percentage of the salary cap. There is an excellent chance that Allen could be a salary-cap casualty during the offseason.

If that happens, the Chargers may be among the teams that try to get Allen to sign a new deal. That’s probably not likely, because there are a number of teams that could use a receiver to play either a starring or supporting role. Here’s a look at 3 teams that could be destinations for Allen if he becomes a free agent.

Chicago Bears

The Bears appear to have their quarterback of the future in Justin Fields. What they don’t have is a crew of receivers who will help him develop his talent.

Allen would be the No. 1 receiver for the Bears if he was to make the Windy City his new home. The Bears may have been a 3-14 team that finished in last place in the NFC North, but they have more than $98 million in salary cap room. That’s a huge advantage over every other team in the league, and Chicago general manager Ryan Poles must make a number of moves if he wants to improve his team this year.

Wide receiver has to be a priority for this team since the goal is to help Fields reach his potential. If the Bears can add a couple of prominent receivers and one or two solid offensive linemen, they have a chance to develop a dynamic offensive team.

With all their cap space and the No. 1 pick in the draft, the Bears are in a position to win the 2023 offseason. A talented receiver like Allen will help them secure key wins when it really counts — in the 2023 regular season.

New York Giants

Allen may look at the Giants as perhaps a better option than the Bears. While New York is not a finished product, this team made huge strides in 2022 and made the playoffs after years of frustration.

New York also has more than $44 million in cap space available.

The Giants had a renewed focus under head coach Brian Daboll, and quarterback Daniel Jones went a long way towards establishing himself as a leader who the team can count on for several years.

Jones completed 317 of 472 passes for 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He is also one of the best running quarterbacks in the league. If he can get a receiver of Allen’s quality on his side, his rise up the ladder should continue.

One possible warning about Jones: He had his two best games against the Minnesota Vikings, and that team ranked 31st in yardage allowed. He looked like a star in those games, but consistency is not his greatest asset.

New England Patriots

The Patriots have fallen dramatically in recent years from the lofty status they had when the combination of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick made them a Super Bowl contender almost every year.

The New England offense was awful in 2022, as quarterback Mac Jones grew frustrated with play callers Matt Patricia and Joe Judge on a frequent basis. Bill O’Brien will take over as offensive coordinator, and this is a position he has excelled at in the past.

If the Patriots, who have $37 million in salary cap space available, can give Jones an improved receiving crew while O’Brien makes the play calls, the improvement should be notable.

Keenan Allen could be the beneficiary if he becomes a free agent and puts his signature on a New England contract