After the release of Drake's “Fighting Irish Freestyle,” there has been trouble in paradise between the brotherhood of the rapper and LeBron James. The song, which was dropped last month, speaks on how Drizzy feels betrayed by LeBron — someone who he considered a longtime friend.

“The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets / Seemed like they loved every minute / Just know this sh*t is personal to us, and it wasn't just business / Analyzin' behavioral patterns is somewhat suspicious / N****s was never happy for me when I run up the digits,” Drake raps in the first verse explaining how he felt that not only LeBron but other industry friends turned their backs on him during the 2024 rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. The line is also in reference to his friendship with DeMar DeRozan who appeared in the music video for Kendrick's “Not Like Us.”

Now, the next lines are pinned directly at the Los Angeles Lakers star player.

“Or when I'm breakin' world records still, as I guzzle a Guinness / Or when I get my fifth Maybach 'cause the color is different / ‘Member we tradin' watches? I gave you that Arabic dial, you gave me a numbered edition / You would even check up on my son like a pediatrician / Sure convinced the gang this sh*t was rooted in love when it isn't,” Drake rapped referring to the shared love LeBron and him have for luxury watches. It also insinuates that their brotherhood was more than just for cameras and that LeBron would even check up on Drake's son, Adonis.

Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Shulz Weigh In On Drake/LeBron James Drama

Charlamagne and Andrew Shulz were in conversation on their podcast “Brillant Idiots” when the topic of the drama between Drake and LeBron got brought up. The radio host commented on the beef saying that he gets why Drake is mad but it's lowkey his fault.

“But you would be mad if you saw your homie out and you saw your homie go, ‘bop, bop, bop, bop, bop.' You know what I'm saying?” Charlemagne said referring to the “Not Like Us” lyrics at the 1:45 mark.

“Nobody told you to put them motherf*ckers names on you, bro,” Charlemagne said directly to Drake.

As for Shulz, he believes that it's a good look for Drake to lean on this beef with LeBron since the 2024 rap battle.“He's got people talking about something that's not him losing a battle,” Shulz said. “Also, this is the first music that he put out post-battle that people seem to be at least having a conversation around.”