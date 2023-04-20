On Wednesday, it was another night to forget for Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Towns had a dreadful performance in a nine-point Game 2 loss to the Denver Nuggets, bringing the Timberwolves within two games of elimination.

Towns was just 3-for-12 from the field and turned the ball over a game-high five times. His play in both these first-round games has drawn plenty of criticism, the latest coming from Hall of Fame forward Charles Barkley.

“He’s ruined his game in my opinion by becoming a three-point shooter. If you’re as big as he is, you’re going to have a size advantage every single night,” Barkley said.

Barkley continued to say that Towns playing on the perimeter makes his height “useless” and doesn’t allow him to get to the free throw line as often. Towns has attempted just four free throws in the first two games of this series.

Towns is one of the tallest players in the league, listed as one of 37 players to suit up in a game this season that is 7 feet tall according to the NBA’s website. Despite the height advantage that Barkley mentioned, Towns has morphed into a modern-day big man by working on his jump shot rather than his post-game.

Playing in 25 games this season due to injury, Towns registered a career-low 9.1 shot attempts per game from inside the arc. He also had his worst three-point percentage since his rookie season.

The Timberwolves need Karl-Anthony Towns to step up if they want any chance at salvaging this series. When you have the game’s leading scorer, which the Timberwolves did on Wednesday with Anthony Edwards’ 41 points, others need to step up to make sure a performance like that doesn’t go to waste.