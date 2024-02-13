The Orlando Magic will retire legendary big man Shaquille O'Neal's No. 33 jersey in the rafters on Tuesday night, so Charles Barkley prepared a sweet congratulatory video for his dear friend. But of course, Barkley also made sure to clown his fellow Inside the NBA co-host by going through the list of teams O'Neal played for throughout his Hall of Fame career.

“Congratulations!” Charles Barkley said in the video. “Wait a minute… Is this the Lakers, Cleveland, Miami, Suns, or Boston jersey retirement? Oh my bad, Orlando Magic!… We love you, man. It couldn't happen to a better guy. It's well deserved. We're proud of you. It's an honor and privilege to work with you every single week. We love you and congratulations on the Magic retiring your jersey.”

For sure, Shaq will find a way to get back at the Chuckster. But perhaps this also Barkley's way of clapping back at Shaq, who along with former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, clowned the Chuckster for his lack of rings.

RECOMMENDED
Shaquille O' Neal stands in front of Magic logo, Shaq jersey retirement press conference room sits in the background
Magic: Shaq explains why Orlando jersey retirement is 'most special'

Christopher Smith ·

Draymond Green saying "Let's get it Chuck" next to Charles Barkley
Warriors' Draymond Green, Charles Barkley set to call NBA All-Star Game on alternate broadcast

Brett Siegel ·

Shaquille O'Neal in Orlando Magic Jersey
Magic: Shaquille O'Neal to have jersey retired by Orlando

Rexwell Villas ·

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal have been lighting up our television screens and giving NBA fans some of the most hilarious moments for over a decade now. Their natural chemistry is unmatched and this is a result of their long-time friendship.

O'Neal will be the first player in Orlando Magic history to have his jersey retired. The Hall of Fame center spent the first four seasons of his career in Orlando and helped put the expansion franchise on the map. Along with Penny Hardaway, he led the Magic to three postseason appearances, including two conference finals appearances and one NBA Finals trip in 1995.