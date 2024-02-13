The Chuckster just can't help but take a little jab at Shaq.

The Orlando Magic will retire legendary big man Shaquille O'Neal's No. 33 jersey in the rafters on Tuesday night, so Charles Barkley prepared a sweet congratulatory video for his dear friend. But of course, Barkley also made sure to clown his fellow Inside the NBA co-host by going through the list of teams O'Neal played for throughout his Hall of Fame career.

“Congratulations!” Charles Barkley said in the video. “Wait a minute… Is this the Lakers, Cleveland, Miami, Suns, or Boston jersey retirement? Oh my bad, Orlando Magic!… We love you, man. It couldn't happen to a better guy. It's well deserved. We're proud of you. It's an honor and privilege to work with you every single week. We love you and congratulations on the Magic retiring your jersey.”

"Congratulations! Wait a minute… Is this the Lakers, Cleveland, Miami, Suns, or Boston jersey retirement? Oh my bad, Orlando Magic!… We love you, man. It's well deserved!" Charles Barkley congratulates Shaq 😂 (via @OrlandoMagic)pic.twitter.com/aC5OO9T2WU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 13, 2024

For sure, Shaq will find a way to get back at the Chuckster. But perhaps this also Barkley's way of clapping back at Shaq, who along with former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, clowned the Chuckster for his lack of rings.

“Hey Charles [Barkley], you know what me and Jason [Kelce] have in common and you don’t?” Shaq was making fun of Chuck as he pointed to his finger 💍😂 (via @newheightshow)pic.twitter.com/3wFZXs0WiL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 9, 2024

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal have been lighting up our television screens and giving NBA fans some of the most hilarious moments for over a decade now. Their natural chemistry is unmatched and this is a result of their long-time friendship.

O'Neal will be the first player in Orlando Magic history to have his jersey retired. The Hall of Fame center spent the first four seasons of his career in Orlando and helped put the expansion franchise on the map. Along with Penny Hardaway, he led the Magic to three postseason appearances, including two conference finals appearances and one NBA Finals trip in 1995.