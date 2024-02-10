Shaquille O'Neal roasts Charles Barkley and gets an assist from Jason Kelce

Shaquille O'Neal is making the most out of Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is even linking up with Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce, whose brother Travis will be competing for his third title when the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Shaq, ever the opportunist, used his Vegas running mate to roast his Inside the NBA colleague and fellow Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. “Hey Charles, you know what me and Jason have in common and you don’t?” O'Neal asked, via ClutchPoints (originally New Heights). The retired big man then pointed to Kelce's Super Bowl ring while laughing, once again mocking The Round Mound of Rebound for not winning any championships.

“Hey Charles [Barkley], you know what me and Jason [Kelce] have in common and you don’t?” Shaq was making fun of Chuck as he pointed to his finger 💍😂 (via @newheightshow)pic.twitter.com/3wFZXs0WiL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 9, 2024

Neither the bright lights or countless celebrities in town for the spectacle can distract Diesel from his favorite hobby–eviscerating Barkley. It is a running joke on their TNT telecasts, and one that the four-time champ uses to end many arguments between them. Only now, he is putting an NFL twist on the bit, courtesy of one half of the game's most famous active sibling duo.

Jason Kelce's participation in the ribbing is no surprise. He has thoroughly enjoyed the Chiefs' postseason run after his Eagles were decimated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round. The all-time great center cheered on Travis Kelce while chugging a beer shirtless from his box seat. One can just imagine the mischief he and Shaq are causing on this Friday night.

The bond between champions cannot be overstated. Charles Barkley will probably find a way to get some payback on Inside the NBA, as the shenanigans know no bounds in that circus.