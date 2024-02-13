Big day for the Magic franchise.

For the first time in the history of the Orlando Magic franchise, a jersey number will be retired this Tuesday, as they honor legendary big man Shaquille O'Neal. Shaq's No. 32 Orlandi jersey will be raised to the rafters by the organization on the same night the team plays the Oklahoma City Thunder at home.

The most DOMINANT player to ever step on the basketball court. Tonight, @SHAQ will be the first player in history to have his jersey retired by the @OrlandoMagic. pic.twitter.com/KCDZyk7kGJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 13, 2024

This is a full-circle moment for Shaq, who is widely considered the most physically dominant player to ever play in the NBA. He was selected first overall by the Magic in the 1992 NBA Draft and suited up for the team for four seasons. Although his time in Orlando was short, he surely made a mark on the organization.

During his time in Magic threads, Shaq averaged 27.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks through 295 games, while shooting 58.1 percent from the field. He was an All-Star in every season with the Magic and won the Rookie of the Year while finishing seventh in MVP voting during his first NBA campaign.

Together with Penny Hardaway, Shaq formed one of the best (and coolest) duos in NBA history, with the two leading the Magic to an appearance in the 1995 NBA Finals.

This is also not the first time that Shaq will have his jersey retired, as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat have both done the same. In the history of the NBA, Shaq is going to be just the fourth player ever to have the honor of having his jersey retired by three or more teams. The others in the extremely exclusive group are Bill Russell, Pete Maravich, and Wilt Chamberlain.