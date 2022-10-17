The bonkers details of Charles Barkley’s new 9-figure TNT deal

Charles Barkley has reportedly received a 10-year extension with TNT worth somewhere between $100 million and $200 million dollars, per The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Marchand reports that the new deal “likely approaches $200M.”

Charles Barkley’s new TNT contract puts to bed any rumors of him leaving TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” Rumors surfaced over the summer that LIV Golf was interested in signing Barkley. This left many wondering if the famed analyst and NBA Hall of Famer would consider leaving TNT for LIV Golf.

However, Charles Barkley ultimately opted to remain with TNT. But this new contract adds a safety net for that decision.

“Inside the NBA” features Barkley, host Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith. It has become one of the most popular sports shows and consistently draws an impressive audience. The chemistry between Barkley and Shaq is part of what makes the show incredibly entertaining. The duo give each other a hard time but there is a mutual respect between the two NBA Hall of Famers.

The show would have been negatively affected without question had Charles Barkley left.

With the NBA season set to get underway, fans are excited for the return of the show as well. Adam Silver and the league are likely fond of “Inside the NBA,” as it helps draw interest to the sport of basketball. There are some Non-basketball fans that will even tune in to the show for entertainment purposes.

Charles Barkley is prepared to embark upon another season of the show with his new contract.