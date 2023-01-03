By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

These days, the great Charles Barkley has been making a killing as one of the hosts in the highly-popular and very entertaining NBA on TNT broadcast. Along with Shaq, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson, this foursome has firmly established itself as one of the most prominent team-ups in the world of sports broadcasting today.

Barkley has achieved so much throughout his Hall of Fame career, and his success has carried over to his life after retiring from the NBA some 23 years ago. He’s also earned quite a fortune in the process, which is why at this point, he just hopes that he’s able to give back as much as he can.

“I hope that’s what is happening,” Barkley said of potentially changing people’s lives through his philanthropy, via Mark Heim of AL.com. “It’s a great feeling. Like I said, I’ve been blessed beyond my wildest expectations. When you’re growing up in Leeds, Alabama, I never thought my life was going to turn out like it is now.

“It’s been an amazing journey for me. I’m realistic. I’m almost 60 years old. I know I’m on the back 9 of life. I just want to help as many people as I can along the way.”

It seems like Charles Barkley has spent some time thinking about his life and the legacy he wants to leave behind. As he said, he’s no spring chicken. As morbid and unpleasant as it may sound, Barkley just wants to make sure that he’s still able to make an impact while he still can.

Sir Charles’ acts of kindness include millions of dollars worth of donations to various colleges, which are mostly situated in his home state of Alabama. Barkley has gone a long way, but he never fails to look back at where he came from.

“I’ve been lucky and blessed, foremost,” Barkley told AL.com earlier this month. “I made an amazing run, and Alabama means a lot to me. I want to keep trying to give back to it, to be honest with you.”