The Minnesota Timberwolves will open the season with a battle with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at Crypto. It will be a battle at Figueroa as we share our NBA odds series and make a Timberwolves-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Timberwolves went 56-26 last season, finishing third in the Western Conference. Then, they swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round before shocking the Denver Nuggets 4-3 in the second round. But the Wolves fell to the Dallas Mavericks 4-2 in the Western Conference Finals. Now, they hope to take that next step.

The Lakers went 47-35 last season. Subsequently, they defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in game before falling to the Nuggets for the second consecutive season. The Purple and Gold hope to bounce back this season and contend.

Here are the Timberwolves-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Lakers NBA Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -124

Los Angeles Lakers: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 219 (-110)

Under: 219 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs Lakers

Time: 10:05 PM ET/7:05 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

Anthony Edwards has averaged 22.6 points and 4.8 rebounds over 13 games against the Lakers.

Julius Randle has averaged 25.2 points and 9.5 rebounds over 13 games against the Lakers.

Rudy Gobert has averaged 13.2 points and 12 rebounds over 32 games in his career against the Lakers.

Donte DiVincenzo has averaged 10.5 points over 11 games against the Lakers.

Randle debuted last week for the Timberwolves and will be the team's biggest addition after trading away Karl-Anthony Towns for his services (and DiCencenzo). Significantly, he averaged 25.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for the New York Knicks last season. Anthony Edwards is the heart and soul of this team and will be the first player Minnesota turns to for leadership. While many have compared Edwards to Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, he handles his team differently and will provide a different style. Edwards averaged 25.9 points per game while shooting 46.1 percent last season for the Wolves.

Gobert gobbles up the rebounds and serves as a secondary scoring option. Substantially, he averaged 14 points and 12.9 rebounds per game while shooting 66.1 percent from the floor. The Wolves hope they can get some great production from DiVincenzo. Ultimately, he averaged 15.5 points per game while shooting 44.3 percent for the Knicks last season.

The Timberwolves will cover the spread if Edwards can lead the way and convert most of his shots while Randle and Gobert handle the boards. Then, they must force the Lakers into taking bad shots.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

LeBron James has averaged 26 points and 7.6 assists over 42 games against the Timberwolves.

Anthony Davis has averaged 23.8 points and 13.8 rebounds over the past five games against the Timberwolves.

Austin Reaves has averaged 11.6 points and 4.7 rebounds over nine games against the Timberwolves.

D'Angelo Russell has averaged 17.3 points over 16 games against the Timberwolves.

James is back, and so are his friends. However, they all must stay healthy. James averaged 25.7 points per game while shooting 54 percent for the Lakers last season. Meanwhile, Davis averaged 24.7 points and 12.6 rebounds while shooting 55.6 percent while playing his most games in a season in a while.

Reaves and Russell form a solid combo in the backcourt. Significantly, Reaves averaged 15.9 points per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor, including 36.7 percent from the triples. Russell averaged 18 points while shooting 45.6 percent from the floor, including 41.5 percent from the triples. It will be up to Russell to stop (or at least contain) Edwards. Likewise, Reaves must defend DiVincenzo. Likewise, Davis will battle Gobert, and James may battle Randle. Ultimately, winning the defensive battles will be critical.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can hit their shots and space the floor while avoiding critical mistakes all over the hardwood. Then, they must contain Edwards and prevent the Timberwolves from dominating the boards while forcing turnovers.

Final Timberwolves-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Wolves went 3-1 against the Lakers last season, including 2-2 against the spread. Overall, the Timberwolves have gone 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Lakers, including 3-2 over the past five games at Crypto. Points came at a premium for the Timberwolves as they ran through the Lakers last season.

The Lakers always get the headlines, even when they're struggling. Yet, the Wolves are the association's hottest and most intriguing team. The Lakers could find motivation to win their home opener. However, the Wolves are the better team right now. While I could see the Lakers stealing one later in the season, this line is too short to ignore the Wolves. Go with them to cover the spread on the road.

Final Timberwolves-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -1.5 (-112)