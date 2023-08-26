File this under the category of “back in my day.” Charles Barkley seems to think that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry wouldn't have been the same great player had he played in the 1980s and early 1990s. Barkley specifically cited the Bad Boy Detroit Pistons and their physical play when discussing this Stephen Curry hypothetical.

In an appearance on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Barkley praised Michael Jordan for surviving the physical—and sometimes dirty—play of the late 80s Pistons. Barkley then pondered how Curry and the Warriors might fare if they were transported back to Barkley's era of the NBA.

“You have to admit it's a lot easier to play basketball nowadays because you can't hit anybody,” Barkley told Simmons. “As much as I love Steph Curry, and I love Steph Curry, can you imagine if the Bad Boys were beating the hell out of him? Can you imagine that? As much as I love Steph Curry, if you think he could take those blows that John Salley, Dennis Rodman, Bill Laimbeer, those body checks that they were putting on Michael and Scottie and myself and guys like that, you really think Steph Curry wouldn’t break?”

Simmons and Barkley went on to say that Jordan and Larry Bird probably would've had much longer careers had they played in today's NBA. If you assume that those legends would take advantage of today's advancements, shouldn't you assume that Curry would've adjusted to the way basketball was played 30 years ago?

Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, no matter the era. The Warriors likely would've been just fine.