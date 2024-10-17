ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 99: Anthony Hernandez vs. Michel Pereira continues on the main card with a fight in the flyweight division between Charles Johnson and Sumudaerji. Johnson is coming off the biggest win of his career where he earned a third-round knockout giving him his third win in a row meanwhile, Sumudaerji has hit a rough patch getting submitted in each of his last two fights. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Johnson-Sumudaerji prediction and pick.

Charles Johnson (16-6) hit a brought patch after winning two out of his first three fights with the promotion losing three in a row. He was then able to turn things around after his loss to Rafael Estevam by winning each of his next three fights most recently knocking out Joshua Van with a brutal uppercut in the third round. “InnerG” will be looking to extend his winning streak to four in a row in hopes of getting a ranking next to his name when he takes on Sumudaerji this weekend.

Sumudaerji (16-6) started off his UFC career with wins in three out of his first four fights but has now dropped two in a row coming into this matchup. He has been submitted in each of his last two fights and this will be his first fight in 10 months. “The Tibetan Eagle” will be looking to get back on track in a big way when he takes on Charles Johnson this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Vegas 99 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 99 Odds: Charles Johnson-Sumudaerji Odds

Charles Johnson: -225

Sumudaerji: +185

Over 2.5 rounds: -215

Under 2.5 rounds: +165

Why Charles Johnson Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Joshua Van – KO

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 10 (6 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Charles Johnson is prepared to continue his impressive win streak against Sumudaerji at UFC Vegas 99, showcasing his evolving skillset and relentless work ethic. Johnson’s recent performances have demonstrated significant improvements in his striking, combining crisp combinations with effective bodywork. His ability to maintain a high pace throughout the fight, coupled with his superior cardio, will likely wear down Sumudaerji as the bout progresses.

While Sumudaerji possesses fast hands and good movement, Johnson’s well-rounded game gives him multiple paths to victory. Johnson’s underrated grappling skills could prove crucial, especially considering Sumudaerji’s vulnerability on the ground, with all six of his losses coming by submission. As the fight enters the later rounds, Johnson’s experience and ability to adapt mid-fight will be pivotal. His recent knockout victory over Joshua Van demonstrates his growing power and finishing ability. Expect Johnson to weather an early storm from Sumudaerji before taking control in the second and third rounds, potentially securing a late stoppage or a dominant decision victory.

Why Sumudaerji Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Time Elliott – SUB

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 14 (13 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Sumudaerji will be looking to halt Charles Johnson’s momentum at UFC Vegas 99, showcasing his superior striking and range control. The Tibetan Eagle’s 4-inch reach advantage and pinpoint accuracy will likely keep Johnson at bay, preventing him from implementing his high-pressure style. Sumudaerji’s fast hands and diverse striking arsenal, coupled with his ability to dart in and out of range, will make it difficult for Johnson to find his rhythm.

While Johnson has shown improvements in his recent fights, Sumudaerji’s experience against higher-ranked opponents gives him an edge. The Chinese fighter’s takedown defense has improved significantly, which should negate Johnson’s wrestling attempts. As the fight progresses, Sumudaerji’s superior cardio and ability to maintain a high pace will become evident. Expect Sumudaerji to utilize his long-range weapons effectively, picking Johnson apart from the outside and potentially securing a late stoppage or a dominant decision victory, reminding everyone why he was once considered a top prospect in the division.

Final Charles Johnson-Sumudaerji Prediction & Pick

In this flyweight clash at UFC Vegas 99, Sumudaerji’s striking prowess will be tested against Charles Johnson’s relentless pressure and improving all-around game. Sumudaerji’s speed and accuracy could give him an early edge, potentially winning the first round. However, Johnson’s superior cardio and recent improvements are likely to become apparent as the fight progresses. Expect Johnson to increase his pressure in the later rounds, mixing strikes with takedown attempts to exploit Sumudaerji’s grappling weaknesses. While Sumudaerji’s striking may keep him competitive, Johnson’s well-rounded skill set and ability to push a high pace should ultimately prevail where he wins by unanimous decision or late TKO stoppage.

Final Charles Johnson-Sumudaerji Prediction & Pick: Charles Johnson (-225), Over 2.5 Rounds (-215)