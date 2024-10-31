ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Edmonton: Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi continues on the prelims with a fight in the bantamweight division between Charles Jourdain and Victor Henry. Jourdain is coming off back-to-back defeats most recently getting knocked out in the second round in his last fight meanwhile, Henry has won two out of his last three fights most recently getting the third round TKO victory in his last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Jourdain-Henry prediction and pick.

Charles Jourdain (15-8-1) will be making his bantamweight debut after a long time fighting at 145 lbs. He is hoping his new weight class can help spark a career resurgence. Jourdain comes into this fight with his back against the wall as he looks to get a big win in his new weight class when he takes on Victor Henry this weekend.

Victor Henry (24-6) has sneakily put together a 3-1, 1 NC record during his time in the UFC and is coming off his best performance where he finished Rani Yahya in the third round. Now, “La Mangosta” will welcome Charles Jourdain to the bantamweight division when he steps inside the Octagon this weekend in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Here are the Jourdain-Henry UFC Edmonton Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Edmonton Odds: Charles Jourdain-Victor Henry Odds

Charles Jourdain: -135

Victor Henry: +114

Over 2.5 rounds: -330

Under 2.5 rounds: +240

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why Charles Jourdain Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Jean Silva – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 13 (8 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Charles Jourdain is poised to make a successful bantamweight debut against Victor Henry at UFC Edmonton this weekend. The Canadian fighter’s decision to drop down to 135 pounds could prove to be a game-changer, allowing him to fully utilize his speed and technical striking without giving up size to his opponents. Jourdain’s dynamic striking style, coupled with his improved grappling defense, makes him a formidable threat in this new weight class. His experience against high-level competition at featherweight has prepared him well for the challenges he’ll face at bantamweight, and Henry’s aggressive style plays right into Jourdain’s counter-striking strengths.

Expand Tweet

Jourdain’s youth and athleticism give him a significant edge in this matchup. At 28 years old, he’s entering his physical prime, while Henry, at 36, may be on the decline. Jourdain’s ability to maintain a high pace throughout the fight will likely prove problematic for Henry, who has shown vulnerability to pressure in past bouts. The Canadian’s recent focus on refining his game and addressing past weaknesses suggests he’ll enter this fight with a strategic approach tailored to exploit Henry’s tendencies. Expect Jourdain to utilize his footwork to frustrate Henry, picking him apart with precise strikes and potentially securing a late stoppage or dominant decision victory, announcing himself as a new force in the bantamweight division.

Why Victor Henry Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Rani Yahya – KO/TKO R3

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 15 (7 KO/TKO/8 SUB)

Victor Henry is looking to make a statement against Charles Jourdain at UFC Edmonton this weekend, showcasing his veteran savvy and well-rounded skillset. Henry’s experience edge will be crucial in this matchup, as he’s faced and defeated high-caliber opponents like Tony Gravely and Rani Yahya in recent outings. His ability to adapt mid-fight and implement effective game plans has been a hallmark of his UFC career thus far. Jourdain’s move down to bantamweight for this fight introduces an element of uncertainty, as it’s unclear how the weight cut will affect his performance and cardio. Henry’s proven durability and consistent pressure could exploit any potential stamina issues Jourdain might face in his new weight class.

Expand Tweet

Henry’s grappling prowess gives him a significant advantage in this matchup. While Jourdain is known for his dynamic striking, he has shown vulnerability to takedowns and ground control in past fights. Henry’s ability to mix up his attacks, transitioning seamlessly between striking and grappling, will likely keep Jourdain off-balance throughout the bout. The American fighter’s recent third-round stoppage of Yahya demonstrates his ability to maintain a high pace and finish fights late, which could prove crucial if Jourdain struggles with the weight cut. Expect Henry to utilize his wrestling to neutralize Jourdain’s striking, wearing him down with ground-and-pound and potentially securing a late submission victory, further cementing his status as a rising contender in the bantamweight division.

Final Charles Jourdain-Victor Henry Prediction & Pick

The bantamweight clash between Charles Jourdain and Victor Henry at UFC Edmonton promises to be an intriguing contest. Jourdain’s move down to 135 pounds could prove to be a game-changer, potentially enhancing his speed and power. However, Henry’s experience and well-rounded skillset make him a formidable opponent. Jourdain’s dynamic striking will be tested against Henry’s grappling prowess and veteran savvy. The key factor may be how Jourdain handles the weight cut and if it affects his cardio. If Jourdain can keep the fight standing and utilize his striking, he has a good chance of success as he’s able to stay at range picking Henry apart en route to a decision victory.

Final Charles Jourdain-Victor Henry Prediction & Pick: Charles Jourdain (-135), Over 2.5 Rounds (-330)