A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and more are featured as shows and movies to watch during Thanksgiving as we rank them.

It's that time of year again when we stuff ourselves with food and television. If it's not a football game on Thanksgiving Day, it will hopefully be a good holiday-related movie or show we'll be consuming.

If you opt for a show or movie, we have you covered.

We will rank eight of the best movies and shows from Turkey Day that you can feast on Thursday.

They're in order of the most essential to the least. However, all of these are good picks for you to enjoy along with your stuffing.

1. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973)

This Emmy-winning classic is essential viewing. Though, if you're like most people familiar with the animated feature by Charles M. Schulz, you've probably seen it over a dozen times.

Still, it's always worth watching over again.

As for the plot, Apple TV+ states: “Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown's for Thanksgiving, even though he's going to see his grandmother. Snoopy decides to cook his version of a Thanksgiving meal with the help from his friends.”

2. Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987)

If you're feeling like a road trip, this one's for you

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles stars Steve Martin and the late John Candy. It was directed by John Hughes, according to Vanity Fair.

As for the plot, Rotton Tomatoes says: “Easily excitable Neal Page (Steve Martin) is somewhat of a control freak. Trying to get home to Chicago to spend Thanksgiving with his wife (Laila Robins) and kids, his flight is rerouted to a distant city in Kansas because of a freak snowstorm, and his sanity begins to fray. Worse yet, he is forced to bunk up with talkative Del Griffith (John Candy), whom he finds extremely annoying. Together they must overcome the insanity of holiday travel to reach their intended destination.”

3. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

This movie is technically about Christmas; however, it kicks things off during the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York City.

Susan Walker (Natalie Wood) is a little girl whose mother (Maureen O'Hara) has raised her not to believe in Santa. When Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn) is hired to play Santa in the city's Macy's department store, Susan starts to believe he's the real Santa. A jealous employee frames Kringle, and he's placed in a mental hospital. Then, in court, it's an attempt to prove he's the real Santa Claus, according to Britannica.

4. Soul Food (1997)

If you're in the mood for some '90s nostalgia, you might want to order some Soul Food to devour at home.

The movie stars Vanessa Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Nia Long, Michael Beach, and Mekhi Phifer, are all featured in this Thanksgiving hit.

It was produced by Babyface and Tracey Edmonds.

According to Rotton Tomatoes: “When Ahmad Simmons' (Brandon Hammond) diabetic grandmother, Josephine “Big Mama” Joseph (Irma P. Hall), falls into a coma during an operation to amputate her leg, it throws the Joseph family into chaos. Ahmed watches as his mother, Maxine (Vivica A. Fox), and aunts Teri (Vanessa L. Williams) and Tracy (Nia Long) struggle to adjust to the family matriarch's sudden absence, fall into old rivalries, share memories, and work to maintain the long-standing tradition of Sunday family dinners.”

5. Friends – The One with All the Thanksgivings (1998)

With the recent passing of Matthew Perry, the Friends Thanksgiving episode might be a perfect fit to remember the actor.

It aired on November 19th, 1998, and is about the main characters discussing how Thanksgiving was back in the day, according to Fandom.

You'll love Monica's turkey head — which makes the episode worth the watch.

6. Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

The Woody Allen film was nominated for seven Academy Awards — and won three, according to The Movie Buff.

Opening on Thanksgiving dinner and ending on Thanksgiving two years later makes this a fitting film for the list.

Rotten Tomatoes synopsis of the film is: “Three successive family Thanksgiving dinners mark time for Hannah (Mia Farrow), her younger sisters Lee (Barbara Hershey) and Holly (Dianne Wiest) and the men in their lives. Lee is having an affair with Hannah's husband, Elliot (Michael Caine), and trying to end her Svengali-like romance with artist Frederick (Max von Sydow). Holly is frustrated by her lack of career fulfillment and her increasing dependence on Hannah's largesse while being courted by the hypochondriac Mickey (Woody Allen).

7. Addams Family Values (1993)

The film is about the Addams Family trying to rescue their Uncle Fester from a black widow named Debbie, who's a gold-digger, according to IMDB.

But is it a Thanksgiving film? Sure. Why not?

There are lessons to be learned about the origin of Thanksgiving and why it's so relevant, according to Collider.

You'll see dancing turkeys, pilgrims, Indians, and Wednesday discussing burning a village down to the ground.

8. The Simpsons: Bart vs. Thanksgiving (1990)

Bart learns what Thanksgiving is all about. He also discovers remorse and forgiveness after getting into a fight and leaving home, according to TV Tropes.

In this episode, it's Thanksgiving. Homer is watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade while Lisa is assembling a centerpiece for the table. There's a lot more in this episode, but (spoiler alert) the centerpiece is destroyed, leading to a chain of events that causes Bart to run away, but he realizes he has much to be thankful for at home.

That's our list for now! Surely, more Thanksgiving content will reach audiences, and we can expand this list. In the meantime, happy Thanksgiving, and enjoy scarfing down these classic films and shows until you're stuffed full of viewing indulgence.