The actor almost had the part of Anakin.

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam revealed that he almost had a major role in Star Wars.

The actor opened up about meeting George Lucas and the part he almost landed in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Chalie Hunnam and his audition for Anakin Skywalker

In discussing his upcoming role in Rebel Moon, he admits to auditioning for Anakin Skywalker.

“I had forgotten that too, but yes, I did. I got to the point where I was meeting George Lucas, you know?” he said. “Which…I don't think he meets a lot of actors. I think it was probably, maybe, two to three actors they were considering. I don't remember much about it.”

Apparently, he had some nerves at that time, meeting Lucas for the part.

“And I just remember it being a very awkward meeting and walking out and thinking, ‘Well, I'm definitely not [getting the] role.' And I was correct. Sometimes it's about the vibes.”

The role ended up going to Hayden Christensen. He opened up about the part way back in 2000, in his first interview on camera after landing the gig.

“I can't wait,” Christensen said. “It'll be so cool to see yourself podracing and using the Force. It's insanity. I grew up on this stuff.”

Hunnam is doing okay despite not getting Anakin.

He's now part of the Star Wars universe in Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire. Also, he's known for his part in Sons of Anarchy as Jackson ‘Jax' Teller, Pacific Rim, and many other roles.

You can check Charlie Hunnam out in Rebel Moon. It starts streaming on Netflix on December 21.