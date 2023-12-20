Netflix's 2019 film Triple Frontier could get a sequel, according to Charlie Hunnam, but it may be difficult to get the A-list cast together.

During an interview with The Mary Sue, Charlie Hunnam said that he wasn't giving a solid guarantee that there would be an actual sequel to 2019's Triple Frontier, just that there may be one.

“[It is in its] absolute infancy. Nothing guaranteed, but I just set up recently as the main producer on a potential sequel to Triple Frontier at Netflix,” the Rebel Moon actor said.

Even though Triple Frontier was a Netflix movie, it did get a limited release. The film didn't do too well in the cinemas as Netflix hoped, especially since it cost $115 million to make. However, it did score high on Rotten Tomatoes at 70% with critics.

It also did well on the streaming platform since it made the Global Top 10 from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26. It had 3.6 million views that week. The movie's renaissance could be the green light it needs for a sequel.

The film, named after the area in the Amazon Forest where the borders of Brazil, Peru and Colombia meet, follows the story of a group of former U.S. Army Delta Force operators who come together to rob a South American drug lord. The cast includes Hunnam (William “Ironhead” Miller), Ben Affleck (Tom “Redfly” Davis), Oscar Isaac (Santiago “Pope” Garcia), Pedro Pascal (Francisco “Catfish” Morales) and Garrett Hedlund (Benjamin “Benny” Miller).

One of the bigger challenges to a sequel though is how to get the now-A-list cast together. Pascal's star since The Mandalorian and The Last of Us has risen quite significantly since Triple Frontier's release. So while fans can be hopeful with Hunnam's tease, the film's sequel is still quite uncertain.