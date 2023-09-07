In a heartwarming Instagram post, singer Charlie Puth, 31, announced his engagement to girlfriend Brooke Sansone. Sharing a slideshow of pictures, including one that prominently displays Sansone's stunning engagement ring, Puth revealed that he flew to New York to ask his “best friend” to marry him, and she joyfully accepted, Eonline reports.

The engagement news was met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from friends and fellow celebrities, including a congratulatory message from John Legend.

This significant step in their relationship comes almost a year after they made it Instagram official while celebrating Charlie Puth's 31st birthday. Puth had also previously revealed their relationship during an interview with Howard Stern.

Puth and Sansone both have roots in New Jersey and have known each other for a long time, growing up together. Charlie emphasized the importance of having someone close when life becomes turbulent due to his frequent travels. He expressed his gratitude for Sansone, saying that she has always been incredibly kind to him and that he expects her unwavering support during life's ups and downs.

In a touching declaration of love, Charlie Puth said, “I am the happiest, best version of myself, and it is all because of you, Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

Their relationship has not been kept entirely private, as they made their red carpet debut earlier this year at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills. Sansone playfully captioned photos from the event as their “debut” as a couple.

His Muse

Charlie Puth also recently hinted that Sansone was the inspiration behind his song “Lipstick” by sharing photos of himself covered in lipstick kiss marks on Instagram. He humorously noted, “The person who did this is who ‘Lipstick' is about.”

With this engagement, Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone embark on a new chapter in their journey as a couple, celebrating their love and commitment to one another.