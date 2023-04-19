Hollywood loves a good comeback story almost as much as it loves famous exes who reunite after an epic breakup. It’s getting both of those beloved themes with the news that Charlie Sheen is returning to TV and re-teaming with Chuck Lorre, his old boss at Two and a Half Men, to collaborate together on a new Max comedy series How To Be A Bookie.

According to Deadline, the two have mended fences and are ready to work together again, after their famous falling out in 2011. That’s when Charlie Sheen, in the midst of his 8th season on the wildly successful sitcom Two and a Half Men, had a very public breakdown and verbally attacked showrunner Lorre, which led to his firing. On the positive side, it also led to the phrase “Winning!” becoming a cultural touchstone.

Per the article, since those inciting events, “Sheen had taken responsibility for his actions and had expressed regret over his Two and a Half Men exit and an intent to make amends with the top comedy showrunner. That has now happened, resulting in the duo’s collaboration on How To Be a Bookie.”

The new Max project, co-written by Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay, centers on a veteran bookie played by Sebastian Maniscalco, who “struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers, and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles high and low.”

Seems like a safe bet that any comedy that can get these two old frenemies back together must provide some pretty high stakes laughs.