The actor had some pretty good memories of being on the hit show.

Charlie Sheen opened up in a recent interview about the fun time he had playing Charlie Harper on Two and a Half Men.

The Deadline interview got deep with the actor, who has had some addiction issues that have affected his career.

Charlie Sheen discusses Two and a Half Men

One part of his drug struggles that was affected was his role in the hit comedy Two and a Half Men. It led to Sheen departing the show when it was a massive success. He was told in the interview that the show could've gone on for another ten years with him on it.

“Yeah, if I hadn't f—-d everything up, we could have done it as long as we wanted to,” he said. “So they say, don't live in regret, but you have to honor it. You have to learn from it. Well…”

Asked about how he felt looking back at the whole experience of being on the show, he has fond memories.

“Yeah, there are a lot of great memories,” Sheen started with. “Years of great memories, when we were cooking with gas and we were delivering something that people were really invested in, really enjoying, and were really connected to. And we didn't phone it in. I mean, we were working really hard on that show, in every aspect of the production, from the writers room to the crew, to the cast. Everybody. We knew what we had, and the value of taking the time to create it properly.”

He had an interesting analogy from prepping for the show and how he went against the rules.

“And I knew the rules, from day one,” Sheen said. “Well, when I say I knew the rules is just what was required of me to contribute to this workplace, what was expected of me. And so when I started butting against those, the rules never changed.”

He added, “I would look at it from an athletic point of view. It's like we practice all week and then Friday night was game night and you got to play for the name on the front of the jersey, not the back. And then, somewhere along the way, I decided that the rules no longer applied to me.”

Charlie Sheen seems in a better place now, with a new role on Chuck Lorre's Bookie and also clean and sober.