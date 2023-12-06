Charlie Sheen is making a return to television after addiction struggles in the new Chuck Lorre show How to Be a Bookie.

Actor Charlie Sheen has been out of the limelight since being fired from Two and a Half Men.

However, the star is coming back to television. According to PEOPLE, he's playing himself in the new Chuck Lorre's sports betting show, How to Be a Bookie. The series is a chance for Sheen to work with Lorre again, who was behind the helm of Two and a Half Men.

Charlie Sheen is returning to TV on How to Be a Bookie

This return to entertainment comes after years of struggling with drugs and alcohol, which he calls his “possession.” As he said, it was a time when it all went to shit.

He started off by telling PEOPLE that things were pretty good beforehand.

“Look, for a while there, there wasn't much about my life to complain about,” he said. “I lived a life where people were really happy when I showed up, and they were sad when I left.”

However, things went downhill.

“That went away when everything turned to shit,” Sheen said. “It turned into, ‘Oh, God. Here he comes,' and then, ‘Is he gone? Good.'”

After getting sober, Charlie seems to be doing good now and has his life together. He realizes his career's future isn't set in stone.

“All I can control is my reaction to things, which in and of itself is a daily battle,” he admits. “So I'm staying completely neutral. I'm not building any wild fantasies about what this is going to lead to. I'm just going to live inside of exactly what the moment is, what the experience is, and if it spurs or sparks another opportunity, that's amazing.”

As of now, there is no release date to check out Charlie Sheen on How to Be a Bookie.