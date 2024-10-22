ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Charlotte continues its season in Week 9 when they take on Memphis. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Charlotte-Memphis prediction and pick.

Charlotte (3-4) travels to Memphis this Saturday for an exciting AAC showdown at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Charlotte’s offense, averaging 353 yards per game, will need to find balance against a Tigers defense that allows 351.9 yards per game.

Memphis (6-1), boasting a potent offense averaging 431.3 yards, relies on quarterback Seth Henigan, who has thrown for 1,866 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. The Tigers’ ability to score quickly could put pressure on Charlotte’s defense, which has struggled against high-powered offenses. With both teams vying for a crucial win to enhance their bowl eligibility prospects, expect a competitive matchup that could come down to which team can establish control early in the game.

Here are the Charlotte-Memphis College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Charlotte-Memphis Odds

Charlotte: +18.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +590

Memphis: -18.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -900

Over: 57.5 (-110)

Under: 57.5 (-110)

How to Watch Charlotte vs. Memphis

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Charlotte Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 3-4

Over/Under: 5-2

Head-To-Head: 0-1 SU / 1-0 ATS

Charlotte is poised to pull off an upset against Memphis on the road this weekend, despite being the underdog. The 49ers’ offense, led by the dynamic running back Hahsaun Wilson, has been a force to be reckoned with this season. Anderson has amassed an impressive 336 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns in just seven games, averaging a stellar 6.2 yards per carry. His ability to consistently move the chains and find the end zone will be crucial in controlling the tempo of the game and keeping Memphis’ high-powered offense off the field. Additionally, quarterback Deshawn Purdie has shown efficiency in the passing game, throwing for 717 yards with 4 touchdowns and only 1 interception. This balanced offensive attack could exploit Memphis’ defense, which ranks 60th nationally in yards allowed per game.

The 49ers’ coaching staff will likely have devised a game plan to contain the Tigers’ passing attack, which ranks 30th nationally. Moreover, Charlotte’s ball security could be a deciding factor in this matchup. This ability to protect the ball will be paramount in a hostile road environment. If Charlotte can establish their running game early, limit turnovers, and make a few key stops on defense, they have a legitimate shot at upsetting Memphis and securing a vital conference win.

Why Memphis Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 4-3

Over/Under: 2-5

Head-To-Head: 1-0 SU / 0-1 ATS

Memphis is primed to secure a decisive victory against Charlotte at home this weekend in a crucial AAC matchup. The Tigers’ home-field advantage at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium cannot be overstated, as they’ve posted an impressive 46-9 record at home since 2016. This dominance in front of their home crowd has been a cornerstone of Memphis’ success, and it’s likely to play a significant role in this game. Offensively, the Tigers have been a force to be reckoned with, averaging 431.3 yards per game. Quarterback Seth Henigan, who has thrown for 1,866 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, leads a potent passing attack that could exploit Charlotte’s defensive vulnerabilities. The Tigers’ ability to score quickly and consistently will put immense pressure on Charlotte’s defense, which has struggled against high-powered offenses.

Defensively, Memphis has shown a knack for creating turnovers, with at least one takeaway in 24 of their past 30 games. This opportunistic defense could prove crucial in disrupting Charlotte’s offensive rhythm and creating short fields for their own offense. Additionally, Memphis’ experience in high-stakes games and their streak of 10 consecutive seasons with a .500 or better record demonstrates their consistency and ability to perform under pressure. With the Tigers’ balanced offensive attack, home-field advantage, and defensive playmaking ability, they are well-positioned to overwhelm Charlotte and secure a convincing victory, further solidifying their standing in the AAC and enhancing their bowl game prospects.

Final Charlotte-Memphis Prediction & Pick

This AAC matchup between Charlotte and Memphis is likely to be more competitive than the 18.5-point spread suggests. While Memphis boasts a potent offense averaging 431.3 yards per game, Charlotte’s defense has shown flashes of resilience. The 49ers’ ability to control the clock with their running game, led by Hahsaun Wilson, could keep the score closer than expected. However, Memphis’ home-field advantage and their opportunistic defense, which has 14 takeaways this season, give them a significant edge. Charlotte’s turnover issues (13 this season) could prove costly. Expect Memphis to win, but Charlotte’s improved play in conference games might allow them to cover the spread.

Final Charlotte-Memphis Prediction & Pick: Charlotte +18.5 (-115), Under 57.5 (-110)