Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints are currently in the process of trying to retool their roster after what was overall a disappointing 2023 season. The Saints were unable to win the underperforming NFC South this past year in a season in which Carr dealt with various injuries that caused him to miss time, and as a result, New Orleans once again missed out on the opportunity to participate in the NBA postseason.
One of the main priorities for the Saints' brass this offseason will be adding more weapons to Derek Carr's arsenal, and on Thursday, the team did just that.
“Former Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson reached an agreement with the Saints on a 2-year deal, per source,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Although, as Schefter mentioned, Wilson most recently suited up for the high octane Miami Dolphins' offense, the bulk of his NFL career was spent as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, where he hauled in receptions from quarterback Dak Prescott since he was drafted there in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. This came after Wilson spent his college days at Boise State.
At 6'2″ and 197 pounds, Cedrick Wilson figures to provide Carr and the Saints with a highly visible downfield target, who uses his uncanny athleticism and knowledge of angles to punish opposing defensive backfields on a weekly basis.
The Saints will now finish out free agency before turning their attention to the upcoming NFL Draft, which is set to take place in April.