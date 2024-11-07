Adam Sandler is a popular actor who has starred in several dramatic and comedy hits on the big screens. In fact, he is a five-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor. Given Sandler's popularity have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Adam Sandler's insane $810K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sandler has a net worth of around $440 million. With plenty of cash, Sandler opted to splurge on a few cars, based on sources.

7. 2011 Cadillac DTS

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Sandler's collection is a 2011 Cadillac DTS, which costs around $65,000. While it's a little old, the Blended star certainly loves using it for his daily drives around the city. We can't blame him, given that the DTS' main attraction is its comfortable driving experience.

The DTS is powered by a 4.6-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 275 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, with a four-speed automatic transmission, it can speed up to 160 mph. On the other hand, it requires less than seven seconds to go from zero to 60 mph.

6. 2014 Cadillac XTS Vsport

For more photos, click here

Sandler seems to be a huge fan of Cadillacs. Aside from the 2011 Cadillac DTS, he also owns a second one in the form of the 2014 Cadillac XTS Vsport. For this one, Sandler shelled out around $71,000. There's no question that the XTS Vsport is quite an upgrade compared to the DTS, especially in terms of performance and fuel economy.

The XTS Vsport derives its power from a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. This allows it to produce 410 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, in terms of speed, it's capable of reaching a maximum speed of 137 mph with the assistance of a six-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, it can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just a little more than five seconds.

5. 2015 Lexus LS

For more photos, click here

Next up on this list is Sandler's 2015 Lexus LS, which made the Big Daddy actor pay around $73,000. Like a true luxury sedan, the Lexus LS offers a lavish interior that should treat any owner like a legitimate Hollywood A-lister that Sandler is.

The Lexus LS produces 386 horsepower and 367 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 4.6-liter V8 powertrain. Furthermore, in terms of acceleration, it needs less than 5½ seconds to go from zero to 60 mph. On the other hand, it has no problems with speed as it's capable of going as fast as 131 mph.

4. 2023 Cadillac Escalade

For more photos, click here

Sandler's third Cadillac comes in the form of the 2023 Cadillac Escalade. For this top-of-the-line SUV, Sandler took out $81,895 from his pockets. The Escalade is a staple among Hollywood celebrities. As a result, it isn't surprising that the five-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor also owns one in his garage.

The Escalade is built with a 6.2-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to acceleration, it only takes a hair below six seconds for this top-tier SUV to go from a standstill position to 60 mph thanks to a 10-speed shiftable automatic transmission. The Escalade can also go full speed at 154 mph.

3. 2021 Lincoln Navigator

For more photos, click here

Speaking of luxury SUVs with size, Sandler also has a 2021 Lincoln Navigator parked in his garage. In fact, the purchase of the Navigator cost the Grown Ups actor around $82,765. The full-sized SUV should provide adequate interior space, perfect for a family man like Sandler. With enough cargo space and leg room, family outings should be more fun with the Navigator.

The Navigator produces 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. In addition to this, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of moving from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than 5½ seconds. In terms of speed, this massive SUV can peak at 115 mph.

2. 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

For more photos, click here

While Sandler is a practical family man, that didn't stop him from getting a powerful beast on the road in the form of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. Sold in the market for $86,390, the Challenger SRT Demon can ultimately dominate any road with its performance while having the powerful looks to match.

The Challenger SRT Demon can speed up to 203 mph. Furthermore, its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 powertrain allows it to produce 808 horsepower and 717 lb-ft of torque. With the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission, it can easily go from zero to 60 mph in just a little over two seconds.

1. 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista

For more photos, click here

Retailing in the market for $350,000, the most expensive car in Sandler's collection is a 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista. The 488 Pista is an elite super car that should easily turn some heads when Sandler takes it out for a spin. This beautiful masterpiece on wheels certainly doesn't disappoint in terms of design and performance.

The 488 Pista can reach a top speed of 211 mph, making it the fastest car in Sandler's collection. It requires less than three seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph with the help of a seven-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, it derives its power from a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 711 horsepower and 567 lb-ft of torque.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Adam Sandler's insane $810K car collection.