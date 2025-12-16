The daughter of WWE legend Brock Lesnar, Colorado State track and field star Mya Lesnar, is incredibly strong, to no one's surprise.

So much so that she is able to leg press the weight of her boyfriend, Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Drew Moss, who's billed at 303 pounds.

Lesnar took to Instagram to post a video of her latest leg press achievement. In the video, Lesnar does a few clean reps before grabbing her phone. “Free will to leg press my NFL boyfriend's body weight on a Monday morning,” she wrote over the video.

It appears that Lesnar isn't going to become content. She wrote, “Just warming up,” in her caption, indicating that she may begin leg pressing more than Moss' weight.

Who is Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya's boyfriend?

Lesnar's daughter Mya is dating Moss, a rookie offensive lineman for the Titans. He went undrafted during the 2025 NFL Draft out of Colorado State, where Mya still competes.

Upon going undrafted, Moss signed with the 49ers in free agency. While he would play in several games for the team, he would be released on Oct. 29, 2025. He was then claimed off waivers by the Titans, and he remains with them.

The duo made their relationship official in July 2025. Moss posted a picture with Lesnar at a wedding, captioning the post, “Forever wedding date.”

They both went to Colorado State, and that's presumably where they met. Lesnar is one of the standouts on their track and field team.

In 2024, Lesnar became the NCAA indoor champion in the shot put. The following year, Lesnar won the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Of course, Lesnar's father, Brock, is a WWE legend. He recently made his return to the company after a two-year hiatus. Since coming back, Lesnar dominated John Cena in one of his last career matches, and he competed in a WarGames match.

He has once again disappeared from WWE. It is unclear when he will be back. With the Royal Rumble coming up in January 2026, fans should expect him to make another epic return.