Streamer PlaqueBoyMax walked away with more than bragging rights after stepping on the court with former WNBA star Liz Cambage over the weekend. He earned a date night agreement after edging out Cambage in a competitive one on one matchup that quickly went viral across social media, per Complex.

The two squared off in a rematch format after Cambage took the opening round 16 to 14. Max responded by closing the second game 21 to 20, sealing the overall win and the terms of their playful wager. Clips circulating online showed Cambage towering over the streamer, while Max struggled to keep pace but stayed locked in possession by possession.

PlaqueBoyMax came back from a 5–12 deficit to defeat former WNBA star Liz Cambage 21–20 in a basketball 1v1 pic.twitter.com/6iqMK4W6tD — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

During a brief pause in action, Max leaned into the moment. “Can’t wait to take you on a date, I’m not gonna lie,” he told Cambage, drawing laughter from those watching. By the end of the game, Cambage joked that Max had been “cheating the whole time,” though the tone stayed light. The two posed together in the gym afterward, and Cambage summed it up on Instagram with a simple caption, “We both won.”

From Competitive Edge to Viral Moment

Cambage continued to react online after the matchup. In the comments under a Complex Instagram recap, she expressed disbelief over the result with a string of eye roll emojis. Along with agreeing to the date, Cambage also committed to getting a tattoo chosen by Max, adding another layer to the viral payoff.

The moment resonated because of Cambage’s larger than life basketball presence. During her WNBA career, she stood among the league’s most physically dominant centers. She earned four All Star selections and delivered a record setting 53 point performance for the Dallas Wings in 2018. Her professional path included stops with the Wings, Las Vegas Aces, and Los Angeles Sparks after entering the league in 2011.

Max, meanwhile, continues to build momentum well beyond streaming. He recently earned his first Grammy nomination for “Victory Lap,” his collaboration with Fred again.. and Skepta, which landed in the Best Dance and Electronic Recording category. With the awards airing February 1, the date night may arrive before one of the biggest nights of his career.