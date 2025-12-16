The recent news of Rob Reiner and his wife's deaths has hit people differently, with several celebrities weighing in, including President Donald Trump. This has caused WWE legend Mick Foley to leave the company.

Foley took to Instagram to share the news — he is leaving WWE until, at the very earliest, Trump is out of office. He made the decision following Trump's recent comments about Reiner's death.

“PARTING WAYS WITH WWE,” his post began. “While I have been concerned about WWE‘s close relationship with Donald Trump for several months — especially in light of his administration’s ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who ‘looks like an immigrant') — reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me.

“I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy. Last night, I informed [WWE] talent relations that I would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office,” Foley continued.

Additionally, he will not be renewing his Legends deal, which expires in June 2026. He has no hard feelings towards the company, but he is standing by his morals.

“In the words of Popeye the Sailor,” his post concluded, “‘I stands all I can stands, and I can't stands no more.'”

Article Continues Below

WWE has a long history with Trump. The president was a big part of WrestleMania 23. More recently, Trump was invited to watch John Cena's last match on Dec. 13.

What did Donald Trump say about Rob Reiner's death?

Trump reacted to the news of Reiner and his wife's death on his Truth Social account on Dec. 15, 2025. He said that the deaths were “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

He doubled down on his comments. “He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before,” Trump wrote.

Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. They were stabbed to death, and their son, Nick, has since been arrested and is the chief suspect in the murders.