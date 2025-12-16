In the wake of his surprise reveal as the masked man, WWE Superstar Austin Theory has broken his silence with a simple two-word message.

Theory posted on X, formerly Twitter, to post for the first time since July 18, 2025. He wrote, “Mask Off,” at 10:10 am EST on Dec. 16.

Austin Theory made his big reveal on WWE Monday Night RAW on Dec. 15

In the closing moments of the Dec. 15 edition of RAW, Theory unmasked himself, revealing that he was the masked figure assisting the Vision over the last few weeks.

This marked Theory's return from hiatus. He was out with an injury since July 2025 before his return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

He entered the WarGames match in the closing moments. Theory climbed into the cage, delivered a superkick and stomp to CM Punk before leaving. This set up Bron Breakker to deliver a spear to Punk and pin him.

Right before his hiatus, Theory's tag team, A-Town Down Under, was disbanded. Since then, Grayson Waller, his former partner, has joined the New Day with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Now, Theory appears to be part of the Vision. The group was started by Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. However, Rollins was kicked out of the group after he suffered an injury in October 2025. The injury forced him to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship.

His intentions are unclear. Perhaps Theory will cut a promo to make his motives clear. He might just be the latest young Superstar to catch Paul Heyman's eye.

Throughout his young career, Theory has already won several championships. He won the Money in the Bank ladder match early in his main roster career. He is also a two-time United States Champion.

Additionally, he won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once with Waller. Their reign only lasted 90 days before losing the belts to #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa).