Andrew Bynum has an insane car collection. Bynum is a familiar name among Los Angeles Lakers fans. He was part of the Purple and Gold that won back-to-back NBA championships. Moreover, he emerged as a NBA All-Star and All-NBA Team player. He eventually left to sign a huge contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers but rarely played.

Given Bynum's accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Andrew Bynum's insane $677K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bynum has a net worth of around $35 million. While Bynum's NBA career ended in controversial fashion, the former 7'0 center still got the bag as an All-Star caliber player. This allowed him to live a lavish lifestyle, leading Bynum to splurge on a few cars, as per sources.

4. Nissan GT-R R35

For more photos, click here

The Nissan GT-R R35 is the cheapest car in Bynum's collection. It retails for around $76,840. Although it's the cheapest car in Bynum's garage, there's no question that the GT-R R35 isn't cheap by any means. In fact, the GT-R R35 is one of the most coveted sports cars in the market. It's considered as the cream of the crop when it comes to sports cars manufactured in Japan.

The GT-R R35 boasts a sporty look with a surprising performance to match. Its sporty look wasn't only designed to turn some heads, but it was also engineered with precision and aerodynamics in mind. This paves the way for the GT-R R35 to take over the competition against the likes of other super cars.

Powered by a 3.8-liter twin turbocharged V6 engine, the GT-R R35 produces 485 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. The GT-R R35 has a six-speed automated manual transmission and can go full speed at 195 mph. Moreover, it takes a little longer than three seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph with ease.

3. 2010 BMW M6

For more photos, click here

Speaking of elite, the former Lakers center also couldn't resist getting a 2010 BMW M6. For this top-of-the line sedan, Bynum paid around $102,350. Staying true to the brand, the BMW M6 finds a way to marry both style and performance.

The BMW M6 features a sharp and aggressive exterior, oozing with class, which is fit for a two-time NBA champion like Bynum. In addition to this, there are also other amenities to enjoy, including easy maneuverability and a balanced weight.

Built with a 5.0-liter V10 engine, the BMW M6 produces 500 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. It has a seven-speed automated manual transmission, and this elite sedan can go as fast as 155 mph. Furthermore, the BMW M6 has no problems in terms of acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just a tad over four seconds.

2. Ferrari F430

For more photos, click here

Like nearly everyone else, the former NBA All-Star center is also a huge fan of Ferraris. In fact, Bynum owns two. The first one comes in the form of the Ferrari F430, which made him shell out around $186,925. The Ferrari F430 is easily an eye-catcher that's designed to take over any road it drives on. As a result, it's easily one of the most coveted super cars in the market.

In terms of features, the Ferrari F430 possesses a sporty look that never goes out of style. While the Ferrari F430 is a hit in terms of its design, staying true to the brand, it also doesn't disappoint when it comes to performance. Furthermore, the Ferrari F430's main attraction is it's built with F1 technology to take its abilities to another level.

The Ferrari F430 derives its power from a 4.3-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 483 horsepower and 343 lb-ft of torque. The Ferrari F430 can go as fast as 196 mph with the assistance of a six-speed automated manual transmission. When it comes to acceleration, the Ferrari F430 can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in a little over 3½ seconds.

1. Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano

For more photos, click here

Sold in the market for as much as $310,543, the most expensive car in Bynum's garage is the Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano. It's also the second Ferrari in his car collection. The 599 GTB Fiorano is considered by many as an icon of luxury, given that it impresses with design and top-of-the-line performance like a legitimate Ferrari.

The 599 GTB Fiorano sports a sleek design that allows it not only to perform on the road but to also catch everyone's attention. In addition to this, the Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano oozes with power, speed, and luxury, making it irresistible for any car enthusiast.

In terms of specs, the 599 GTB Fiorano operates on a 6.0-liter V12 powertrain. This allows it to produce 611 horsepower and 448 lb-ft of torque. With a six-speed manual transmission, the 599 GTB Fiorano can speed up to 211 mph, making it the fastest car in Bynum's garage. In just 3.3 seconds, the 599 GTB Fiorano can also go from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Andrew Bynum's insane $677K car collection.