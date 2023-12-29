Antonio Brown was arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL during the peak of his career. Let's look at Antonio Brown's car collection.

Antonio Brown has a $1.1 million car collection. He can afford several luxury sports cars due to his net worth of $20 million.

Antonio Brown is an NFL wide receiver. He is currently a free agent due to his propensity to wear out his welcome with new teams.

At the height of his career, Brown was on pace to be one of the best wide receivers of all time. In his second NFL season, he became the first player in NFL history to have more than 1,000 yards receiving and returning in the same year.

His breakout came as a receiver in the 2013 season, becoming the only player in NFL history to have five receptions and at least 50 yards in every game of an NFL season. He led the league in receptions and receiving yards in 2014, receptions in 2015, receiving yards in 2017, and receiving touchdowns in 2018.

After controversial stops with the then Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots, Brown spent two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning Super Bowl LV. The last time he was seen on an NFL field was when he stripped off his uniform and ran off the field during a 2021 game against the New York Jets. Nevertheless, let's take a look at Antonio Brown's car collection.

Custom Rolls-Royce Phantom

Brown's favorite and most expensive car is his Rolls-Royce Phantom with a custom paint scheme. The car matches the team colors of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had the car painted in at least two custom paint schemes.

Brown makes it well-known that he has a Phantom, posting several pictures on his social media. The vehicle retails for approximately $500,000, but Brown's custom scheme may have set him back more.

Photos courtesy of NFL.com.

It has a 6.7-liter V12 motor affixed to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The output is 453 horsepower, making it possible to go 0 to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds despite the heavy weight of the sedan.

Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

Brown has several photos driving the $315,000 vehicle around his various homes. Only 799 cars were put on the market, making it the rarest car in Brown's garage. The F12 Berlinetta replaced the 599 GTB Fiorano, one of the most well-known Ferrari models.

For more information, check out this review.

The Ferrari has a 6.3-liter V12 under the hood and produces 731 horsepower. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds.

McLaren 720S Spider

Brown has another Steelers-themed car in his collection, as he posted a McLaren 720S Spider to his Instagram. The McLaren retails for $315,000, rounding out Brown's sports car collection with his third luxury brand.

For more photos, check out this review.

McLaren's flagship vehicle has a one-of-a-kind 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine has 710 horsepower and accelerates 0 to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds. Despite its rapid acceleration, the vehicle only reaches a top speed of 212 mph.

GMC Yukon XL

The least-expensive car in Brown's collection is the GMC SUV. The GMC was Brown's everyday car until he began using his sports cars.

The Yukon XL features 20.5 inches of additional length over the regular Yukon. It retails at $51,780, which is the higher end for SUVs.

For more photos, check out this review.

It has a 5.3-liter V8 engine with 355 horsepower and a six-speed automatic transmission. The Yukon accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, which is fast for a full-size SUV.