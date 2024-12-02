Dan Marino has a surprising car collection. Marino is one of the most decorated NFL legends. Some of his accolades include a NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Walter Payton Man of the Year, four All-Pro Team selections, and nine Pro Bowl appearances. Marino has also led the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and passer rating.

Given Marino's stacked list of achievements in the NFL, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a NFL legend like him drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Dan Marino's surprising $120K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marino has a net worth of around $50 million. With a highly successful and lucrative NFL career, it isn't surprising that Marino treated himself by purchasing some vintage cars.

In fact, his garage is dominated by old-school Chevrolets, based on sources, that should make any car collector salivate. In addition to this, the former Miami Dolphins star is also a brand ambassador of Ford.

4. 1974 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

The cheapest car in Marino's collection is a 1974 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, which is valued in the market for $3,885. Although it's the cheapest car in Marino's collection, the Monte Carlo holds a special place in his garage.

In fact, it's the first car the former NFL MVP purchased back in the day. In addition to this, the Monte Carlo was a staple in Marino's daily routines, whether it's running errands or doing some grocery shopping.

The Monte Carlo is powered by a 5.7-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 145 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. The Monte Carlo can go as fast as 129 mph with the assistance of a three-speed manual transmission. It takes around 12 seconds for the Monte Carlo to go from 0 to 60 mph.

3. 1983 Chevrolet Corvette

The second vintage Chevrolet in Marino's garage is a 1983 Chevrolet Corvette, which is currently priced at around $29,500. The Corvette is another old-school masterpiece owned by Marino. While it doesn't have the most spacious interior, the Corvette makes up for it with a sporty look that fits perfectly well with the former Miami Dolphins star's reputation.

The Corvette derives its power from a 5.7-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 234 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to a five-speed manual transmission, the Corvette can attain a maximum speed of 124 mph.

Furthermore, this top-tier vintage car can also easily go from 0 to 60 mph in just seven seconds. Given the features of this vintage work of art, it's easy to see why Marino just had to pick one up.

2. 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

The third old-school Chevrolet in Marino's collection is a 1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, which cost the former NFL Offensive Player of the Year around $31,500. Although the Monte Carlo isn't the flashiest car, there's no doubt that it was one of Marino's favorite vehicles. In fact, Marino was reportedly consistently worried about his Monte Carlo.

The Monte Carlo sources its power from a 3.1-liter V6 engine. This allows it to produce 160 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with a four-speed automatic transmission, the Monte Carlo can go full speed at 134 mph. On the other hand, it has no problems with acceleration, as it's capable of moving from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over eight seconds.

1. 2016 Ford Expedition Limited

While Marino seems to be a fan of old-school Chevrolets, he did make an exception for a modern SUV like the 2016 Ford Expedition Limited. As a brand ambassador of Ford, Marino was gifted one of these top-of-the-line SUVs. The Expedition Limited is also the most valuable piece in his collection, retailing in the market for around $55,145.

It isn't exactly the flashiest luxury SUV. However, its main attraction is its roomy interior, which offers premium comfort on top of its elite performance that oozes with power and precision.

The Expedition Limited is built with a 3.5-liter V6 turbocharged powertrain. This allows it to produce 365 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque.

In just nine seconds, the Expedition Limited can go from a standstill to 60 mph in around nine seconds. Furthermore the Expedition Limited can reach a maximum speed of 112 mph, and it has a six-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Dan Marino's surprising $120K car collection.