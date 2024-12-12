Derek Carr has an incredible car collection. Carr is the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. He is a four-time Pro Bowl player. Prior to playing for the Saints, Carr saw action for the Las Vegas Raiders, who drafted him in the second round with the 36th overall pick at the 2014 NFL Draft.

With the Raiders, Carr became the franchise leader in terms of passing yards, passing touchdowns, and pass completions. Given Carr's accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of car a NFL star like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Derek Carr's incredible $810K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Carr has a net worth of around $80 million. With a lot of cash at hand, it isn't surprising that the Saints quarterback got himself a few solid rides. Since Carr is currently injured, hopefully, he can enjoy his cars while he heals up.

3. Hummer EV

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Carr's collection is a Hummer EV. For this beast on the road, the Saints quarterback took out $110,000 from his pockets. The Hummer EV is a compact SUV that's built for the outdoors despite being an EV vehicle, making it a special masterpiece on wheels.

In terms of features, the Hummer EV should also be able to flourish in off-roading situations, making it an ideal vehicle for Carr whenever he needs to go on long road trips that may require passing through some of the toughest terrains. To cap it off, the Hummer EV even boasts of a CrabWalk mode, which allows the vehicle to move in a diagonal direction.

In addition to this, the Hummer EV also has a more aggressive exterior, making it easily stand out wherever Carr chooses to go. Given the features of this modern-day monster SUV, it's easy to see why the four-time Pro Bowl QB just had to pick one up for himself.

The Hummer EV derives its power from an electric motor. In terms of acceleration, the Hummer EV has no problems going from a standstill position to 60 mph with ease in exactly three seconds. Furthermore, this compact SUV can also reach a maximum speed of 98 mph with the assistance of a six-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

2. Rolls-Royce Wraith

For more photos, click here

Another solid vehicle in Carr's collection is the much coveted Rolls-Royce Wraith, which is easily one of the highlights in his garage. Considered as an icon of luxury and class, the Wraith made the former second-round draft pick take out $350,000 from his pockets. This makes it tied for the most expensive car in his collection.

Some of the main attractions of the Wraith is its premium exterior finish, making it an instant eye-catcher on the streets. But more importantly, the biggest spectacle of the Wraith is its lavish interior that should treat any owner like royalty. With a handful of amenities that should treat any owner like a VIP, Carr should easily have some memorable experiences riding the Wraith.

The Wraith operates on a 6.6-liter V12 powertrain. This allows it to produce 624 horsepower and 605 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, this top-tier vehicle can go as fast as 155 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission. Moreover, it only takes just a hair less than 4½ seconds to move from 0 to 60 mph.

1. Ferrari 488 Pista

For more photos, click here

Retailing in the market for $350,000, the most expensive car in Carr's collection is a Ferrari 488 Pista. This is an elite super car that should easily turn some heads when the Saints quarterback takes it out for a spin. Staying true to the brand of Ferrari, this beautiful masterpiece on wheels certainly doesn't disappoint in terms of design and performance.

The Ferrari 488 Pista wows car enthusiasts and casual spectators alike with its sporty design. But more importantly, you can count on the Ferrari 488 Pista to offer a driving experience unlike any other car. Designed with performance in mind, the Ferrari 488 Pista is simply built to take over the competition.

The Ferrari 488 Pista can reach a top speed of 211 mph with the help of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, making it the fastest car in Carr's collection. It only requires a hair less than three seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. Furthermore, it derives its power from a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Derek Carr's incredible $810K car collection.