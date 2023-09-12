Derek Carr's net worth in 2023 is $80 million. The brother of a fellow NFL quarterback, he has ensured that his family will have generational wealth. Let's look at Derek Carr's net worth in 2023.

Derek Carr's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $80 million

From growing up watching his brother's football career take off, to beginning a career of his own, Carr has lived his life around football. Derek Carr's net worth in 2023 is $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Carr was born in Bakersfield, Calif., but relocated to Sugar Land, Texas, after his brother, David, was drafted by the Houston Texans. His football career began at Clements High School, becoming a starter on the varsity team as a sophomore. He threw for a combined 2,868 yards and 28 touchdowns in his sophomore and junior years.

The legend of Derek Carr would grow to astronomical levels in his senior year when he transferred to Bakersfield Christian High School in California. As a senior, Carr had a 12-1 record and led the team to a California Central Section Championship. He threw for 4,067 yards with 46 touchdowns that season, earning National Player of the Year honors. Fresno State, SMU, and Utah made scholarship offers to Carr, but he chose to follow in David's footsteps and go to Fresno State.

Derek Carr's college career

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite a bad first season for the Bulldogs in 2011, Carr managed to pass for 3,544 yards and 26 touchdowns, landing among the league leaders in numerous categories. The team rebounded to go 9-4 in 2012, and Carr was named the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year.

2013 was the breakout year for Carr, as he led the Bulldogs to an 11-2 record, the best record since 2001. They would also reach No. 15 in the AP poll, their highest ranking since 2001. Fresno State won the Mountain West Championship, beating Utah State 24-17. However, his collegiate career would end in a loss at the hands of USC 45-20 in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Carr led the FBS in passing yards (5,083) and touchdowns (50), paving the way for his number to be retired by the university in honor of one of the greatest individual and team seasons in Fresno State history.

Derek Carr's professional career

The Oakland Raiders selected Carr with the 36th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, signing him to a four-year, $5.37 million contract. Carr made a huge impact in the preseason, beating out Matt Schaub as the starter. Carr started every regular-season game except three for the rest of his Raiders career, totaling 35,222 passing yards and 217 touchdowns.

While Carr had plenty of success during his time with the Raiders, he could never get them over the hump, only playing in one playoff game in his career, a loss in 2021. Individually, Carr has been named to four Pro Bowls.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

After his entry-level contract ended, Carr accumulated plenty of wealth through contracts. In 2017, he signed a five-year, $125 million contract. Then in 2022, he re-upped on a three-year, $121.5 million deal.

Derek Carr's new beginning with the Saints

The Raiders' lack of success with Derek Carr under center led to them trying to move Carr in a trade last winter. However, Carr would use the no-trade clause in his contract to block the deal from going through. As a result of his decision, the Raiders opted to release Carr.

On March 6, 2023, Carr signed a four-year contract worth $150 million to be the new starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. The Raiders' release stung for Carr, as he was committed to being a lifelong Raider. He has noted that he and his wife could not see themselves leaving Las Vegas, and they had just bought a new mansion there. He also admitted recently that it has been difficult watching the Raiders play in the preseason, for him and his family.

Joey Mistretta stated in his article, “However, as Carr mentioned, he's still rooting for his ‘friends' in Las Vegas. Fans sometimes forget about the human element of the game. Carr's comments do not mean he's not all in for the Saints. He still surely wants New Orleans to win at all costs.”

Derek Carr's personal life

Carr married his wife, Heather Neel, in 2012. They have three sons, Deakon, Deker, and Dallas, and a daughter named Brooklyn. Carr is a devout Christian, citing that his faith is the most important thing in his life.

Carr's endorsements are lacking compared to his star power, picking up sponsorships with EECU, Oofos, Panini, and Valley Children's Healthcare.

Despite a lack of team success and a career that didn't quite see him reach the heights of his National Player of the Year designation in college, Carr has done well in the NFL. He has reached a considerable amount of wealth from playing football. Were you surprised by Derek Carr's net worth in 2023?