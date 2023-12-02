Devin Booker is an All-Star guard for the Phoenix Suns. Check out the classic cars in Devin Booker's insane car collection.

Devin Booker has proven that he is one of the most elite scorers in the NBA today. In recent years, Booker has played an instrumental role in propelling the Phoenix Suns' rise as a legitimate playoff contender.

Some of his notable achievements include exploding for 70 points in a game against the Boston Celtics back in 2017. Furthermore, the three-time All-Star was also part of the Suns squad that ended the 10-year playoff drought while also making the franchise's first NBA Finals appearance for the first time since 1993.

But while Booker is one of the best stars in today's league, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Devin Booker's incredible $547K car collection.

Booker is one of the biggest pieces for the Suns franchise. As a result, it isn't surprising that he not only has established a successful NBA career, but Booker has also raked in a huge amount of money as a NBA star. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Booker has a net worth of around $50 million.

With plenty of money to spare, it isn't surprising that the Suns wing decided to splurge on a few cars. Booker owns a handful of vintage classics and a luxury sports car in his garage at Booker's mansion in Paradise Valley, Ariz.

6. 1995 Chevrolet Impala SS

The 1995 Chevrolet Impala SS was one of the most common sedans back in the 1990s. In fact, it was even used as police cars and taxi cabs back in the day. But while the features mostly resemble a common sedan, it surely has enough power that can give plenty of its counterparts a run for their money.

Powered by a 5.7L V8 engine, the $30,000 1995 Chevrolet Impala SS contains 260 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, equipped with a four-speed automatic transmission, the old-school sedan can go as fast as 145 mph. It can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over seven seconds.

5. Buick Grand National

Next up on this list is Booker's Buick Grand National. At $45,000, Booker uses this one for daily city drives. Powered by a 3.8L V6 engine, the Buick Grand National has 245 horsepower and 355 pound-feet of torque.

It also contains a three-speed manual transmission, which plays a role in helping the car go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little under five seconds. Given the features of the Buick Grand National, it's easy to see why Booker loves taking this one for a spin. It's certainly a vehicle that deserves a place in the three-time All-Star's garage.

4. Buick Grand National GNX

Not only does Devin Booker have a single Buick in his car collection, but apparently the Suns star has two. Aside from having the regular Buick Grand National, the three-time All-Star also owns the special GNX version.

While the GNX has roughly the same features as the regular one, the GNX version is ultimately much more rare. In fact, it's worth noting that only 547 units were manufactured and released to the public.

With the GNX priced for as much as $70,000, some notable differences compared to its regular counterpart include boasting 276 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque. Given the rarity of the GNX, Booker certainly has a true gem in his collection.

3. 1969 Chevrolet K5 Blazer

One of Booker's favorites of his car collection, the 1969 Chevrolet K5 Blazer is surely a SUV that's easy to like. In fact, referred by Booker as “Uncle Larry,” the 1969 Chevrolet K5 Blazer possesses some eye-catching features.

Powered by a 5.7L V8 engine, the 1969 Chevrolet K5 Blazer has 200 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. Built with a three-speed automatic transmission, it has no problems with going from 0 to 60 mph in just 11 seconds.

In addition to these features, Booker should have no problems taking this one on a long road trip, especially ones that require unforgiving terrain. In fact, apart from having a vintage design, its offroad abilities make it one of the most classic SUVs in the market. However, to pick one up, you would need to cough up as much as $75,000.

2. 1959 Chevrolet Impala

Aside from the 1995 Chevrolet Impala SS in Devin Booker's car collection, he also owns another prized Chevrolet Impala but in the 1959 edition. One of the biggest hit cars back in the day, Booker can't help but to cop the $80,000 classic.

Built with a 4.6L V8 engine, it surely can perform well on the road with 185 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque. Sure enough, this should allow Booker to bring back the 60s on the road whenever he drives around the streets of Phoenix.

1. Ferrari 488 Spider

Easily the most expensive car in Booker's garage, the Ferrari 488 Spider is a sight to behold. Sold in the market for $219,627, the sports car is one of the best in terms of both design and performance. In fact, it can go as fast as 205 mph.

In addition to this, in terms of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph, the Ferrari 488 Spider can do it in just three seconds. With a 3.9L V8 twin-turbocharged engine, Booker should also have no problems with power when driving the 488 Spider.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Devin Booker's incredible $547K car collection.