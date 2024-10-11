Domantas Sabonis owns a surprising car collection. Sabonis is one of the best big men in the NBA today. The Lithuanian center currently plays for the Sacramento Kings of the NBA. In his budding basketball career, Sabonis has already earned three NBA All-Star appearances and a pair of All-NBA Team selections. Furthermore, the Kings star has also led the league in rebounding twice.

As a fun fact, Sabonis is also known as the son of the great Arvydas Sabonis, who was an international basketball sensation and former NBA star for the Portland Trail Blazers, making Domantas Sabonis one of the best second-generation NBA stars.

Given Sabonis' impact in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars the 6'10 NBA center drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Domantas Sabonis' surprising $129K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sabonis has a net worth of around $30 million. In the 2023 offseason, Sabonis actually signed a four-year contract extension that pays $186 million with the Kings. As one of the brightest stars that powered the franchise back to relevancy, it's easy to see why the Kings were willing to throw him a good amount of money to retain his services.

Aside from his NBA paychecks, Sabonis is also signed to endorsement deals with notable brands such as Nike and Moose Knuckles Canada. Thanks to lucrative paychecks, Sabonis can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

This includes having the ability to own some nice cars. As per sources, Sabonis owns a muscle car and a luxury SUV. While his car collection isn't as vast compared to his NBA counterparts, his car collection is still worth taking a sneak peek.

2. Chevrolet Camaro

When it comes to the best American muscle cars, there's no question that the Chevrolet Camaro deserves to be in the conversation. It's a masterpiece that delivers consistent satisfaction on the road. In fact, the two-time NBA rebounding leader had to get one for himself.

For this purchase, Sabonis shelled out around $34,000. While it's the cheapest car in Sabonis' car collection, the Chevy Camaro is not a slouch by any means. But more importantly, this top-tier muscle car is one of the coveted muscle cars to this day.

The Chevy Camaro possesses an aggressive exterior that's capable of turning some heads. But more importantly, its combination of power and speed make it an alluring must-have vehicle for any diehard car enthusiast. As a result, it's one of the main attractions of Sabonis' garage.

The Chevrolet Camaro operates on a 6.2-liter V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 455 horsepower and 455 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it takes only four seconds to go from a standstill to 60 mph. On the other hand, this elite muscle car can go as fast as 196 mph, making it the fastest car in Sabonis' car collection.

1. Land Rover Range Rover

Sold in the market for as much $95,000, the most expensive car in Sabonis' luxurious car collection is the Land Rover Range Rover. Although it's the priciest car in the NBA All-Star center's garage, there's no doubt that the Land Rover Range Rover is worth every penny. In fact, it's one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market for car collectors and big-time celebrities.

The Land Rover Range Rover is also a staple among Hollywood A-listers, given its sleek exterior finish combined with a spacious and lavish interior that assures comfort, making it a practical vehicle for either city driving or road trips. With a handful of amenities, advanced technology, and a roomy interior, Sabonis should have no problems in getting treated like royalty.

Aside from being designed with comfort in mind, the Land Rover Range Rover also has the ability to thrive in some of the most unforgiving terrains, as it also possesses some off-roading capabilities. This makes it the perfect luxury SUV whenever Sabonis decides to go on long adventurous trips with his family or friends.

The Land Rover Range Rover produces 395 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Land Rover Range Rover can go as fast as 155 mph. In addition to this, the Land Rover Range Rover can move from a standstill to 60 mph in just a little longer than six seconds.

While it's the cheaper car in Sabonis' car collection, pretty sure the Sacramento Kings big man enjoys taking the Land Rover Range Rover for a spin whenever he is out with family.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Domantas Sabonis' surprising $129K car collection, with photos.