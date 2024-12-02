Drew Brees has an incredible car collection. Brees was one of the biggest stars in the NFL back in the day. The former quarterback suited up for the San Diego Chargers and the New Orleans Saints.

In his decorated career, Brees won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year, the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year, two NFL Offensive Player of the Year Awards, and Super Bowl MVP.

Given Brees' accomplishments in the NFL as a player, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a NFL star like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Drew Brees' incredible $1.9 million car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brees has a net worth of around $160 million. With a highly successful career, it isn't surprising to see the Super Bowl champion rake in huge paychecks from the NFL. As a result, this allows him to live a lavish lifestyle.

While Brees' doesn't exactly have the most stacked collection, based on sources, the Super Bowl MVP does have a few top-of-the-line vehicles that any car collector would be jealous about.

3. 1967 Chevrolet Camaro 327

Sold for around $40,000 in today's market, the 1967 Chevrolet Camaro 327 is the cheapest car in Brees' collection. Although it's the cheapest car in Brees' garage, the Camaro 327 is a vintage muscle car that never goes out of style, making it a coveted piece for collectors. In addition to this, it's one of the best muscle cars ever invented.

Its vintage look allows the Camaro 327 to easily demand some attention. It's worth noting that Brees eventually auctioned off this old-school beauty on wheels. To entice bidders, Brees even made some freebies, including four game tickets, autographed gear, and a meet-and-greet with the former NFL star.

The Camaro 327 is powered by a 5.4-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 210 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, the Camaro 327 relies on a three-speed manual transmission. This top-tier muscle car can go as fast as 122 mph. In just a little over six seconds, the Camaro 327 can go from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

2. 1967 Shelby GT500

Next up on this list is a 1967 Shelby GT500, which is priced for as much as $200,000. The Shelby GT500 is another eye-catching vintage piece in Brees' car collection. Although it's quite old school, the Shelby GT500 is a muscle car that belongs in its own class. In fact, this old-school work of art remains to be one of the most coveted muscle cars in the world.

In terms of features, the Shelby GT500 should allow the Super Bowl XLIV champion to enjoy some comfortable rides while driving with style. In addition to this, the Shelby GT500 also has the tools take over the competition. It's well-capable of standing out on the streets in terms of its sharp exterior combined with its top-tier performance.

The Shelby GT500 derives its power from a 7.0-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 355 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. With a three-speed manual transmission, the Shelby GT500 can go full speed at 170 mph. In terms of acceleration, the Shelby GT500 has no problems moving from a standstill position to 60 mph in just 5½ seconds.

1. Bugatti Veyron

Retailing in the market for as much as $1.7 million, the most expensive car in Brees' collection is the Bugatti Veyron. It is easily the main attraction of the Super Bowl XLV MVP's garage. The Veyron boasts of precise engineering and advanced technology, designed to outlast any car in the market. While it's elite when it comes to performance, the Veyron doesn't sacrifice in design.

Furthermore, the Veyron is actually one of the fastest cars in the world. This should allow the two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year to cruise around the city with style. Given the features of the Veyron, it's elite reputation certainly bolds well for a former NFL star like Brees.

The Veyron is built with a monstrous 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 powertrain. This allows it to produce 1,001 horsepower and 922 lb-ft of torque.

The Veyron can go as fast as 253 mph, and it has a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. This makes it the fastest car in Brees' collection. Moreover, the Veyron also has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just 2½ seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Drew Brees' incredible $1.9 million car collection.