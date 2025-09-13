The New Orleans Saints are looking for help on defense as they try to post a successful season. New Orleans is signing defensive end Jonah Williams to the active roster ahead of their Week 2 game, per NFL Network. Williams was previously on the team's practice squad.

“A corresponding move to open a roster spot has not been reported just yet, but the smart bet is for veteran safety Julian Blackmon to go on injured reserve,” John Sigler wrote for USA Today.

Williams played for the team in their first game this season. He posted one assisted tackle. The Saints are 0-1 on the year. New Orleans lost their first game of the campaign, to the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona won by a 20-13 score.

Williams is a veteran who also played for the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. He has 81 career tackles in 23 career NFL starts.

The Saints play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

Saints are looking for answers in Kellen Moore's first season

The Saints are trying to find wins, after the loss of quarterback Derek Carr. Carr retired from the NFL following an injury he sustained this offseason. New Orleans has Spencer Rattler leading the offense, although rookie Tyler Shough is also expected to get some snaps.

Rattler didn't do too much for the team in their loss to the Cardinals. He finished the game with just 214 passing yards, and no touchdowns. Rattler also had close to 50 passing attempts in the game.

New Orleans actually out gained the Cardinals in total offense, with 315 total yards. The squad however mustered just one touchdown, which came in the first half of the game. The Saints will have to play much better on offense to collect wins moving forward.

The team is led by first-year coach Kellen Moore. With the loss of Carr, Moore has his work cut out for him. The Saints are trying to avenge a disappointing 2024 season, which saw the team win just five games.

The Saints play the 49ers on Sunday at 1:00 ET.