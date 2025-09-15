ESPN recently ranked the New Orleans Saints as the league’s weakest starting lineup, putting them at No. 32 overall to start 2025.

Analyst Mike Clay pointed to quarterback uncertainty after Derek Carr’s sudden retirement as the biggest liability, with rookies Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler competing for control of the offense. While the team still boasts edge rushers Carl Granderson, Chase Young, and veteran Cameron Jordan as its strengths, expectations remain modest at best.

Following Sunday’s 26-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at the Superdome, Cameron Jordan delivered an emotional message. Speaking to the NOF Network in comments posted on X, formerly Twitter, the longtime Saints captain admitted that the atmosphere was difficult, as visiting fans grew louder than the home crowd.

”We got to figure out how to give the city more hope and hopefully that never happens again,” Jordan said.

Cameron Jordan's message underscored the challenge facing a franchise that hasn’t had a winning record since 2021 and is now trying to re-establish its home-field edge.

The contest itself was another reminder of New Orleans’ struggles. Despite three touchdown passes from Spencer Rattler and steady production from Alvin Kamara, the Saints couldn’t claw back late. The 49ers’ balance on both sides of the ball sealed the result, sending New Orleans to 0-2 under new head coach Kellen Moore.

The Saints also made roster news over the weekend, acquiring wideout Ja’Lynn Polk from the Patriots in exchange for a late-round pick, according to Jordan Schultz. The 23-year-old receiver is sidelined for 2025 with a shoulder injury, but New Orleans views him as a long-term addition who could join Chris Olave, Brandin Cooks, and Mason Tipton in 2026.

For now, Cameron Jordan’s comments echo the urgency around the franchise. If the Saints are to regain respectability, they will need not just stronger play but also to restore the connection with a fanbase that once made the Superdome one of football’s most intimidating venues.