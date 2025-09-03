The New Orleans Saints launch the Kellen Moore era on Sunday inside the Superdome. But Chase Young has his status pending for this opening week battle versus the Arizona Cardinals. All due to a calf ailment.

The edge rusher is the first NFL injury for the Saints among their starters. Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed the severity of Young's calf.

“Chase Young left practice today with a calf injury that was described to me as ‘calf tightness,'” Schultz posted on X.

Will this injury force Young to stand on the sidelines against Kyler Murray and company?

“Young underwent tests and everything checked out fine. The injury is not considered serious,” Schultz said.

The Saints dodge a significant loss here. As Young established himself as a reliable starter on the defensive line. And is adjusting to a new defensive coordinator along with Moore.

Chase Young familiar with incoming system via new Saints DC

Moore isn't the only new coach roaming the sidelines. He's tapping into a former playoff head coach to run his defense.

Staley landed with New Orleans on Feb. 21. The former Los Angeles Chargers head coach became one of Moore's first assistant hires.

Staley brings a San Francisco 49ers connection with Young. The pass rusher played for S.F. in 2023 during its NFC title game run. But that came before Staley headed to the Bay.

Still, Staley brings a defense that mirrors what Young played in during his truncated 49ers run. Staley is bringing in some condensed front looks with the defensive line. Designed to force plays outside of the ends and eliminated by the linebackers/safeties. Staley rolls with heavier interior defenders too that forces gap control and preventing linebackers/safeties from playing close to the line of scrimmage.

Young came from a defensive lineman-friendly system in S.F. Now he joins All-Pro Cam Jordan once again as the opposite edge presence. And it looks like his calf ailment is non-serious.