The New Orleans Saints are going to struggle this 2025 NFL season. There is very little hype around the team right now, but newly added head coach Kellen Moore is going to eventually turn the page. This team is going to have more downs than ups, and their Week 1 matchup at home against the Arizona Cardinals could take a turn for the worse.

Edge rusher Chase Young left practice with a calf injury and has now been reported as OUT against the Cardinals, according to Moore.

Young was one of the most prized defensive prospects entering the NFL of all time. His career at Ohio State was legendary, and his size and skill anticipated him being one of the league's best players. That is why he was drafted second overall by the Washington Commanders (Football Team at the time).

Unfortunately, that has not been the case since he entered the league. He has never gotten more than 7.5 sacks in a season, which was his rookie season and between two teams in 2023. In 2024, Young played in all 17 games for the first time in his career. He registered 5.5 sacks and 31 total tackles. If Young can build upon that season, he can get right back into the conversation as one of the best young edge rushers. He is only 26 years old.

The hope is that the calf injury is not serious and he is back at practice next week.

Kellen Moore is the former offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles and was a big reason for their success last season, winning the Super Bowl. Because of what happened before the first snap of the game between Eagles defensive star Jalen Carter and Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Moore addressed the situation to the Saints about unsportsmanlike conduct.

“That was certainly one of the things we had to address.”

The Cardinals and Saints meet in New Orleans on Sunday. It will be interesting to see how these teams fare early in the year.