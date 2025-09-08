The New Orleans Saints already had edge rusher Chase Young on the shelf before Sunday’s game. And now they’re down a safety as their starter suffered a significant injury versus the Cardinals, according to a post on X by Nick Underhill.

“S Julian Blackmon suffered a significant injury against the Cardinals and is expected to miss time, I'm told.”

The Arizona Cardinals held on for a 20-13 victory over the penalty-prone Saints in their first game under rookie coach Kellen Moore — despite an endorsement from starting quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Saints safety Julian Blackmon will likely miss time

There doesn’t seem to be a clear line on what type of injury Blackmon suffered, according to saintswire.com.

“What injury Blackmon sustained is unclear. He was on the field for all 66 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals (plus three snaps on special teams),” John Sigler wrote. “And head coach Kellen Moore didn't comment on his status after the game. It could be something he didn't notice until after the adrenaline wore off postgame.”

The Saints grabbed Blackmon this summer after Tyrann Mathieu announced his retirement. They signed him to a one-year $5.5 million deal, according to NFL.com.

The 26-year-old Blackmon is a sixth-year veteran who entered the season with 300 career tackles, 10 interceptions, 21 passes defensed, and two forced fumbles during his time with the Indianapolis Colts.

He was expected to be an important part of defensive coordinator Brandon Staley’s plans. And the Saints entered the season with high hopes despite low expectations from around the league, according to ESPN.

“I think we're all excited,” Moore said. “This is ultimately what you do, this whole offseason program to build up to the opportunity to play in regular-season games. These are the ones we want. Our guys have done a really good job. I think our guys are in a really good space, mentally, physically, they're ready to roll.”

But it looks like the Saints are beginning to regroup already. It could be a long year for Moore.